Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams terrorist attacks in Africa

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned attacks that caused the deaths of at least 37 people in intercommunal clashes in central Mali on Tuesday.

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed his sympathy to Mali’s government and people, and conveyed his condolences to bereaved families.

He also condemned an attack by a heavily armed unidentified group on the Niger-Nigeria border on Dec. 29 that killed at least 10 Nigerian and Nigerian soldiers.

He reiterated the OIC’s solidarity with both countries’ authorities in their struggle against terrorism on their shared border.