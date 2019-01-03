You are here

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams terrorist attacks in Africa

OIC Secretary~General Yousef Bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen. (AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
  • Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s solidarity with both countries’ authorities in their struggle against terrorism on their shared border
JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned attacks that caused the deaths of at least 37 people in intercommunal clashes in central Mali on Tuesday.
Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed his sympathy to Mali’s government and people, and conveyed his condolences to bereaved families.
He also condemned an attack by a heavily armed unidentified group on the Niger-Nigeria border on Dec. 29 that killed at least 10 Nigerian and Nigerian soldiers.
He reiterated the OIC’s solidarity with both countries’ authorities in their struggle against terrorism on their shared border.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) mali

King Salman Humanitarian aid agency treats 180,000 Syrian patients in Jordan

The camp’s pediatric clinic received the highest number of patients, treating 54,207 children. (SPA)
Updated 21 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

  • The center’s clinics in Zaatari camp help to provide Syrian refugees living there with a safe and disease-resistant environment
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) provided medical assistance to 180,555 Syrian refugees in Jordan’s Zaatari camp in 2018, the center has announced.
The camp’s pediatric clinic received the highest number of patients, treating 54,207 children. The general medicine clinic received 32,389 patients, the women’s clinic received 20,944, the internal medicine clinic received 11,597, and the cardiac clinic received 2,564.
The center’s clinics in Zaatari camp, KSRelief said, help to provide Syrian refugees living there with “a safe and disease-resistant environment … through specialized medical teams and modern medical equipment.”

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Syria Yemen

