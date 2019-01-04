You are here

  • Home
  • US seeking to ensure ‘Turks don’t slaughter the Kurds’ in Syria
﻿

US seeking to ensure ‘Turks don’t slaughter the Kurds’ in Syria

Pompeo said he would not give a more precise timeline for troop withdrawal from Syria. (AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP
0

US seeking to ensure ‘Turks don’t slaughter the Kurds’ in Syria

  • Pompeo referenced the growing fears for Kurdish fighters in Syria as he defended Trump’s decision to withdraw from the country
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The United States is speaking to Turkey to ensure it does not “slaughter” Kurds in Syria as US troops leave, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.
Pompeo referenced the growing fears for US-allied Kurdish fighters in northern Syria as he defended President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to withdraw from the war-battered country.
“The importance of ensuring that the Turks don’t slaughter the Kurds, the protection of religious minorities there in Syria. All of those things are still part of the American mission set,” Pompeo told Newsmax, a US news and opinion site popular with conservatives.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned over Trump’s withdrawal order, angering the president who nonetheless later indicated he would slow down the planned exit.
Pompeo in the interview said that the withdrawal would go ahead but he would not give a more precise timeline so as not to tip off US adversaries.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to rid Syria of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which he sees as linked to the Kurdish Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a bloody insurgency inside Turkey since 1984.
The Kurdish fighters formed the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces, who with Washington’s backing have battled the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group and seized about a quarter of Syria.
Syria’s government said Wednesday that the YPG fighters have left Manbij, a key city seized from IS near the Turkish border, in light of the planned US pullout.
Trump, who declared that US troops were no longer needed as IS was defeated, spoke to Erdogan before his troop decision.
But Pompeo said the United States still had “real concerns” with Erdogan, including on detentions of US citizens.
“There are lots of places where we need to work with President Erdogan and the Turkish leadership to get good outcomes for the United States,” Pompeo said.
National security adviser John Bolton and the US pointman on Syria, Jim Jeffrey, are both due to hold talks next week in Turkey.

Topics: Syria Kurds

Related

Analysis 0
Middle-East
What next for Syria’s Kurds?
0
Middle-East
US commanders want Kurdish fighters in Syria to keep weapons

Lebanese trade union to strike over pay, lack of government

Economic bodies condemned the strike, saying it would inflict “significant damage” on business. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 January 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Lebanese trade union to strike over pay, lack of government

  • Political parties were quick to meet with union representatives to understand the reasons for the industrial action
  • Lebanon has no government eight months after an election
Updated 03 January 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: A major Lebanese trade union is to hold a general strike on Friday over living conditions and the political gridlock roiling the country.

Lebanon has no government eight months after an election, with rival parties fighting over Cabinet positions and Sunni representation in the country’s sectarian power-sharing system.  

The gridlock has heaped further pressure on the country’s economy, which is saddled with high levels of debt, and there have been protests about unemployment, taxes and living costs.

Bechara Asmar, from the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers, said the strike would last for hours and that there would be no street protests.

Economic bodies condemned the strike, saying it would inflict “significant damage” on business because of its proximity to the Armenian Christmas Eve celebrated the following day.

Mohamed Choucair, the president of the Lebanese economic organizations, urged all firms to consider Friday a normal working day. 

People should continue to work and prevent further losses and “protect institutions, workers and the national economy so as not to incur heavy losses that the economy cannot afford,” he said.

He also cast doubt on the objectives of the strike, adding the formation of the government remained the first demand of all economic bodies.

Political parties were quick to meet with union representatives to understand the reasons for the industrial action.

Asmar, following a meeting with the Progressive Socialist Party, said: “The strike aims to pressure for the immediate formation of a government and is not directed against anyone nor does it carry a message for anyone.”

Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel apologized for the hardships people were facing because of the political impasse.

“The people are suffering and there are families that cannot afford fuel oil for heating. People are hungry and in pain, and the economy is on the verge of collapse. Is it acceptable for us to remain without a government because of the dispute over a minister?”

Tourism Minister Awadis Kedianian, from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) or Dashnak party, also met Asmar. 

The minister said: “Forming the government would support Lebanon’s presence on the global tourism map, and a delay in its formation would harm this.”

ARF was committed to supporting the public and refusing to commit to the strike implied indifference, he added.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Lebanon resumes efforts to form government
Special 0
Middle-East
Hariri hopes Lebanon will ‘turn a new page’ in 2019

Latest updates

US seeking to ensure ‘Turks don’t slaughter the Kurds’ in Syria
0
Pelosi sees ‘new dawn’ as diverse 116th Congress begins
0
Man City snap Liverpool winning streak to reignite title race
0
Saudi Arabia output cuts seen to support oil rebound
0
Apple bombshell sparks currency ‘flash crash’ as investors abandon tech stocks
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.