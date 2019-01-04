You are here

  • Home
  • Boeing 737 aircraft stuck in Iran creates headaches for Norwegian airline
﻿

Boeing 737 aircraft stuck in Iran creates headaches for Norwegian airline

The repair work on the Boeing 737 aircraft has encountered problems because international sanctions bar the airline from sending spare parts to Iran. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
0

Boeing 737 aircraft stuck in Iran creates headaches for Norwegian airline

  • The aircraft was en route from Dubai to Oslo with 192 passengers and crew members on board when it carried out a ‘safety landing’
  • The Boeing 737 Max has been stuck on Iranian soil where the airline’s mechanics are trying to repair it
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
0

OSLO: Norwegian Air Shuttle said Friday one of its Boeing 737s has been stuck in Iran for three weeks after an unscheduled landing due to engine problems, as US restrictions reportedly create headaches for the airline and possibly passengers.
The aircraft was en route from Dubai to Oslo with 192 passengers and crew members on board when it carried out a “safety landing” in Shiraz in southwestern Iran because of engine trouble on December 14, a Norwegian Air Shuttle spokesman, Andreas Hjornholm, said.
While passengers were able to fly on to Oslo the following day on another aircraft, the Boeing 737 Max has been stuck on Iranian soil where the airline’s mechanics are trying to repair it, Hjornholm said.
According to specialized sites such as www.airlive.net, the repair work has encountered problems because international sanctions bar the airline from sending spare parts to Iran.
With the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the Trump administration decided to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.
Norwegian Air Shuttle refused to comment on those reports.
“I can only say that we are working with several options to get the plane back on the wings, and right now we are waiting for our technicians to be able to service the plane and to get it working,” Hjornholm said.
The incident has fueled jokes on social media.
“Iran has become a Bermuda Triangle that feeds on planes,” one Iranian Twitter user wrote.
It could also pose problems for the plane’s passengers and crew members if they want to travel to the US in future.
Since 2015, anyone who has traveled to seven countries considered at risk (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen) since March 2011 is excluded from the US visa waiver program applied to most Europeans.
According to Hjornholm, the passengers and crew on the Dubai-Oslo flight officially entered Iran and stayed overnight at a hotel on December 14-15.
The US embassy in Oslo was not available for comment.
Last year, former NATO secretary general Javier Solana was refused entry to the US because he had visited Iran for the inauguration ceremony of President Hassan Rouhani in 2013.

Topics: Iran sanctions transport Boeing Norwegian Air Shuttle

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran health minister quits over budget cuts as US sanctions bite
0
Middle-East
EU ‘considering sanctions on Iran’

US' Pompeo to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE during Middle East tour

Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
AP
0

US' Pompeo to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE during Middle East tour

  • It'll be Pompeo's first Mideast trip since President Donald Trump's recent announcement that he intends to withdraw US forces from Syria
  • The State Department says Pompeo will visit eight countries in the region, starting with Jordan and ending in Kuwait
Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
AP
0

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to the Middle East next week in an effort to shore up support from America's Arab allies.
The State Department says Pompeo will visit eight countries in the region, starting with Jordan and ending in Kuwait.
It'll be Pompeo's first Mideast trip since President Donald Trump's recent announcement that he intends to withdraw US forces from Syria. That decision, which led Jim Mattis to step down as defense secretary, as well as the Trump administration's hard line on Iran is expected to dominate Pompeo's Mideast agenda.
In addition to Jordan and Kuwait, Pompeo plans to stop in Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Topics: Mike Pompeo Saudi Arabia UAE Middle East

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey: Pompeo comment on Kurds shows ‘worrying lack of knowledge’
0
World
Pompeo says cooperation with Israel over Syria and Iran to continue

Latest updates

US' Pompeo to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE during Middle East tour
0
Boeing 737 aircraft stuck in Iran creates headaches for Norwegian airline
0
Swedish hospital isolates patient amid Ebola suspicion
0
Turkey: Pompeo comment on Kurds shows ‘worrying lack of knowledge’
0
Taliban threaten oil fields in northern Afghanistan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.