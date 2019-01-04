You are here

Pompeo to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE during Middle East tour

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to the Middle East next week in an effort to shore up support from America's Arab allies. (AFP)
Arab News
Pompeo to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE during Middle East tour

  • It'll be Pompeo's first Mideast trip since President Donald Trump's recent announcement that he intends to withdraw US forces from Syria
  • The State Department says Pompeo will visit eight countries in the region, starting with Jordan and ending in Kuwait
Arab News
WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Saudi Arabia next week as part of a Middle East tour to discuss the war in Yemen, Iran and Syria.

The State Department said Pompeo will visit eight countries in the region, starting with Jordan and ending in Kuwait.

Pompeo will underscore US support for its allies and counter-terrorism cooperation during his Middle East visit, a US official said.

The official also said that the US has no plans right now to facilitate Arab forces going into Syria.  

It will be Pompeo's first trip to the region since President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he intends to withdraw US forces from Syria. That decision, which led Jim Mattis to step down as defense secretary, as well as the Trump administration's hard line on Iran is expected to dominate Pompeo's agenda during the trip.

The visit will be from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15 and will include Jordan,  Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Topics: Mike Pompeo Saudi Arabia UAE Middle East

Police: Several killed in Baghdad women’s shelter fire

AP
Police: Several killed in Baghdad women's shelter fire

  • Several lodgers were killed in the fire at a women’s shelter in Baghdad
  • The shelter, run by the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry’s Office for Rehabilitation, houses homeless women and those with children born out of wedlock
AP
BAGHDAD: A fire at a women’s shelter in Baghdad killed several lodgers on Friday, according to police, who gave conflicting accounts of the tragedy.
Baghdad Police Lt. Col. Mohammed Jihad, briefing reporters outside the shelter, called it a “group suicide” caused by women rioting in the shelter. He said several women were suffering from a “deteriorating mental state” and rioted, leading to the fire that killed six women.
But another officer at the Rusafa police district, where the shelter is located, said the fire started in the kitchen after lodgers got into a fight. The officer, who asked that his name be withheld in line with police regulations, said two women died from stab wounds and seven perished in the fire.
Twenty-two others were being treated for injuries at two nearby hospitals.
Police barred reporters from going inside the shelter, located in Baghdad’s northern Azamiyah area.
The shelter, run by the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry’s Office for Rehabilitation, houses homeless women and those with children born out of wedlock.

Topics: Baghdad shelter fire

