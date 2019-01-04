You are here

ThePlace: Dummat Al-Jandal, city of ruins in northwest Saudi Arabia

Dummat Al-Jandal is a city of ruins. (Photo/Jouf University)
Updated 04 January 2019
Arab News
ThePlace: Dummat Al-Jandal, city of ruins in northwest Saudi Arabia

  • Excavations carried out in the city in 1976 revealed Nabataean and Roman pottery dating back to the 1st and 2nd centuries BC
Updated 04 January 2019
Arab News
Dummat Al-Jandal is a city of ruins in northwest Saudi Arabia, its boundary wall considered an ancient antiquity.
The oasis that contains the ruins adds to the site’s beauty. In the center stands Marid Castle, parts of which have been rebuilt.
Among the city’s other attractions is Omar bin Khattab Mosque, which was built in 634-635 BC when the area was part of a major trade route.
The mosque comprises a courtyard, a main prayer hall and minarets. Another major attraction is Al-Dar’i Quarter, the old quarter of Dumat Al-Jandal.
Excavations carried out in the city in 1976 revealed Nabataean and Roman pottery dating back to the 1st and 2nd centuries BC.

Images reveal dramatic facelift of Awamiya in Saudi's Eastern's Province

Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
Images reveal dramatic facelift of Awamiya in Saudi's Eastern's Province

  • Workers and specialists are racing to transform the center of Awamiya into a tourist landmark that encompasses its local heritage
Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: New images have revealed the full extent of a redevelopment of a neighbourhood in eastern Saudi Arabia once plagued by militants and criminals.

The pictures, obtained by Arab News, show the extent of the transformation of Al-Musawwarah neighborhood in Awamiya, Qatif province.

The project aimed to preserve the urban and cultural identity of the area while instilling the area with new architecture and buildings.

Workers and specialists are racing to transform the center of Awamiya into a tourist landmark that encompasses its local heritage.

The development reflects the Kingdom’s determination to build and develop areas where terrorists once hid.

It will also attract tourism and create a cultural and recreational space for the people of Qatif and visitors.

