ThePlace: Dummat Al-Jandal, city of ruins in northwest Saudi Arabia

Dummat Al-Jandal is a city of ruins in northwest Saudi Arabia, its boundary wall considered an ancient antiquity.
The oasis that contains the ruins adds to the site’s beauty. In the center stands Marid Castle, parts of which have been rebuilt.
Among the city’s other attractions is Omar bin Khattab Mosque, which was built in 634-635 BC when the area was part of a major trade route.
The mosque comprises a courtyard, a main prayer hall and minarets. Another major attraction is Al-Dar’i Quarter, the old quarter of Dumat Al-Jandal.
Excavations carried out in the city in 1976 revealed Nabataean and Roman pottery dating back to the 1st and 2nd centuries BC.
