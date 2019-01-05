You are here

Iran approves anti-money laundering bill

Iran is alone with North Korea on the Financial Action Task Force’s blacklist. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
TEHRAN: An Iranian arbitration body gave its approval on Saturday to an anti-money laundering bill seen as crucial to maintaining international trade and banking ties, the official IRNA news agency reported.
“The bill on amending the law to counter money laundering was approved with certain changes and will be sent to the parliament speaker to be communicated to the government,” Expediency Council member Gholamreza Mesbahi-Moghadam told IRNA.
The Expediency Council settles disputes between parliament, which approved the bill last year, and the conservative-dominated Guardian Council, which vets all legislation and had rejected it.
Conservatives have argued that new legislation on money laundering and terrorist financing will provide Western powers with leverage over Iran’s economy and how it funds regional allies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
But the government of President Hassan Rouhani says the laws are needed to meet demands set by the international Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which monitors countries’ efforts to tackle financial crime.
Iran is alone with North Korea on the FATF’s blacklist — although the Paris-based organization has suspended counter-measures since June 2017 while Iran works on reforms.
The FATF will meet again in February to discuss Iran’s progress.
The government is hoping to salvage banking and trade ties after the United States walked out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran and reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions.
The other parties to the deal — Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia — have sought to salvage the agreement and maintain trade with Iran, but have called on Tehran to meet FATF requirements.
The anti-money laundering bill is one of four pieces of legislation put forward by the government to that end.
A previous bill on the mechanics of monitoring and preventing terrorist financing was signed into law in August.
Two others — allowing Iran to join UN conventions against terrorist-financing and organized crime — have been approved by parliament but are still being delayed by higher authorities, including the Guardian Council.
The Expediency Council currently has 38 members, all appointed by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tesla urges tariff exemption for Chinese-made car computer ‘brain’

Updated 05 January 2019
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Tesla has asked the Trump administration to exempt the Chinese-made car computer “brain” of its new Model 3 sedan from 25 percent tariffs imposed in August, saying they threaten the electric carmaker’s bottom line.
“Increased tariffs on this particular part cause economic harm to Tesla, through the increase of costs and impact to profitability,” the company said in a previously unreported request for tariff relief from the government.
Led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, Tesla is among a host of companies, including No. 1 US automaker General Motors, to warn of growing costs related to the tariff war between the world’s two largest economies.
The Chinese-made computer, used by Tesla in the car assembled in Fremont, California, was among $16 billion in imports that were hit with 25 percent tariffs by the United States Trade Representative’s Office in 2018.
In a redacted request posted on a government website by the USTR on December 17, Tesla did not identify the supplier of the computer. But it said it had been unable to find another manufacturer “with the required specifications, at the volume requested and under the timelines necessary for Tesla’s continued growth.”
Tesla, which called the Model 3’s computer “the brain of the vehicle,” added that “choosing any other supplier would have delayed the (Model 3) program by 18 months with clean room setup, line validation, and staff training.”
Using a new supplier “substantially increases the risk of poor part quality that could lead overall vehicle quality issues that would impact the safety of our vehicles and the consumer acceptance of the final product,” Tesla added in its request for tariff relief.
Tesla declined to comment on the tariff matter on Friday. But it has been aggressively cutting costs as it works to meet production goals for the Model 3, which has become a top-selling luxury sedan on the US market alongside the larger Model S.
Other automakers have sought similar exemptions but have not yet received an answer.
GM in late July sought an exemption to a 25 percent US tariff on its Chinese-made Buick Envision sport utility vehicle. The Envision accounted for nearly 15 percent of US Buick sales last year, even as sales fell by 27 percent.
In October, GM also sought exclusions for about two dozen parts, including push button ignition switches and transmission bearings. Nissan Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV have also filed exclusion requests for parts, while Uber Technologies Inc. asked for an exclusion for electric bikes rented through the Uber app.
The Trump administration has imposed 25 percent tariffs on a total of $50 billion in annual Chinese exports and 10 percent tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese exports. The tariffs were in response to what the Trump administration calls China’s unfair trade practices.

