Egyptian explosives expert killed defusing bomb in Cairo

The was planted near a church in Cairo's Nasr City district. (Shutterstock file photo)
CAIRO: A policeman was killed while trying to dismantle an explosive device outside a Coptic church in Egypt on Saturday, a security source said.
Two other officers were also wounded in the explosion as security personnel attempted to defuse the device in Nasr City on the edge of Cairo, the source added.
It had been hidden inside a bag that was searched by police. The policeman who was killed, Mustafa Abid, was a specialist in mine clearance.
Coptic Christians, who account for around 10 percent of Egypt’s population, have been targeted in a string of attacks by the Daesh group in recent years.
The latest attack comes ahead of Christmas mass on Sunday when President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is due to inaugurate the Cathedral of Nativity in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, 45 kilometers (28 miles) east of Cairo.
Security has been reinforced in the capital in recent weeks ahead of Christmas, which Egypt’s minority Coptic Christians will celebrate on January 7.
The country’s leader since 2014, El-Sisi often presents himself as a defender of Christians against extremists.
But activists and some analysts accuse the state of discriminating against them and not providing enough protection.
More than 100 Copts have been killed in jihadist attacks since December 2016.
IS claimed an assault in early November which killed six Copts and one Anglican in the central province of Minya.
The police later said 19 suspected jihadists linked to the attack had been killed in a shootout.
IS also killed more than 40 people in twin church bombings in April 2017, and an IS gunman in December that year killed nine people in an attack on a church in a south Cairo suburb.
Hundreds of police and soldiers have also been killed in attacks, and last week three Vietnamese tourists and their Egyptian guide died when a homemade bomb exploded on their bus on the outskirts of Cairo.
The country has been under a state of emergency since April 2017.

KHARTOUM: A Sudanese group organizing anti-government protests has called for a march on the presidential palace as President Omar Al-Bashir sacked the health minister Saturday over rising costs of medicines.
Deadly anti-government rallies have rocked cities including Khartoum since December 19, when protests first broke out over a government decision to raise the price of bread.
Authorities say at least 19 people including two security personnel have been killed in clashes during the demonstrations so far, but rights group Amnesty International has put the death toll at 37.
“We call on our supporters to gather at four different places in Khartoum and then begin a march on the palace” of the president on Sunday, the Sudanese Professionals’ Association said Saturday in a statement.
The association, which includes teachers, doctors and engineers, has held similar rallies in recent weeks but they have been swifty broken up by riot police.
Security forces were deployed in key squares across the capital on Saturday night.
Late on Saturday, Bashir sacked minister of health Mohamed Abuzaid Mustafa, the official SUNA news agency reported.
He has been replaced by Al-Khier Al-Nour, SUNA said without giving details.
Rising drug prices and shortages have added to the anger of protesters already furious over the cost of other key products.
Sudanese pharmaceutical companies have been unable to import some medicines after a years-long foreign currency shortage worsened last year.
But even as protesters called for a new march on Sunday, Sudan’s education ministry ordered the reopening of schools in Khartoum from Tuesday.
Schools and classes had been suspended “indefinitely” across the capital since December 23, when violence erupted during initial protests.
Schools were also closed in other cities where protests have been held, but it was still unclear whether they would reopen next week.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi offered Sudan his country’s support during a meeting in Cairo with a top aide of his Sudanese counterpart Omar Al-Bashir, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.
“Egypt fully supports the security and stability of Sudan, which is integral to Egypt’s national security,” it quoted El-Sisi as saying.
Sudanese authorities have launched a crackdown on opposition leaders, activists and journalists since protests erupted last month.
The country has been facing a mounting economic crisis over the past year.
The cost of some commodities including medicines has more than doubled and inflation has hit 70 percent.
Food and fuel shortages have been regularly reported across several cities, including Khartoum.

