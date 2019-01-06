Abqaiq Safari Festival attracts 200,000 visitors

You are here

﻿

A horseman shows his skills at the 3rd Safari Festival in Abqaiq. The 10-day event, showcasing Bedouin life, attracted more than 200,000 visitors. (SPA)
Updated 06 January 2019
Arab News
  • The 10-day festival witnessed exciting events and programs on the themes of desert heritage and Arabian authenticity
JEDDAH: The 3rd Safari Festival in Abqaiq highlighting “the Heritage of the Desert” came to a close on Friday, having attracted more than 200,000 visitors since it opened on Dec. 26 last year.
The events were organized on the Riyadh-Dammam highway by the tourism commission in collaboration with the municipalities of Abqaiq, Ain Dar and Goff Bani Hajjer.
Mohammed Al-Mothami, chairman of the provincial tourism commission, said that the 10-day festival witnessed exciting events and programs on the themes of desert heritage and Arabian authenticity. He commended participants for the success of the festival and showcasing Bedouin life in the past.
Fares Al-Oraij, deputy chairman of the provincial tourism commission, said that the work on developing the festival started four months earlier to maintain aspects of Bedouin heritage.
He added that fields and theaters were prepared for camel shows and horsemen, as well as wildlife reserves.

Topics: Abqaiq

