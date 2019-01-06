You are here

Gaga, ‘A Star Is Born’ poised to dominate Golden Globes

Bradley Cooper’s Oscar front-runner ‘A Star Is Born,’ is expected to win best picture, drama, best actress for Lady Gaga and best song for Gaga’s ‘Shallow.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
  • Gaga expected to win best actress and best song for Gaga’s ‘Shallow’
  • Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host show
NEW YORK: Lady Gaga is poised to win not one, but two awards when the 76th annual Golden Globes get underway Sunday night.
The live broadcast from Beverly Hills, California, will begin on NBC at 8pm EST following an hour of red-carpet coverage. Favored among movie nominees is Bradley Cooper’s Oscar front-runner “A Star Is Born.” It’s expected to win best picture, drama, best actress for Lady Gaga and best song for Gaga’s “Shallow.”
Awards may also be in store for Yorgos Lanthimos’ period romp “The Favourite,” the Amazon comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Ryan Murphy’s anthology series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”
Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host. Oh, the star of the drama series “Killing Eve,” is also a nominee.

Topics: Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper Golden Globe

Get the hankies out. Romance ‘The Notebook’ headed for Broadway

Get the hankies out. Romance ‘The Notebook’ headed for Broadway

  • The novel, which chronicles a couple’s passion-filled and sometimes turbulent relationship, was published in 1996
  • Book author Nicholas Sparks said he was thrilled to be working on the Broadway adaptation
LOS ANGELES: Romantic drama “The Notebook,” which sparked a real-life love story between movie stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, is headed for Broadway as a musical.
Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that she has been developing the musical for more than a year. Bekah Brunstetter, a producer on the NBC family drama series “This is Us,” is writing the show, which will be produced in collaboration with Nicholas Sparks, author of the book on which it is based. The novel, which chronicles a couple’s passion-filled and sometimes turbulent relationship, was published in 1996.
It was turned into a 2004 movie starring Gosling and McAdams as a couple who fall in love in the 1940s, then part and later reconnect. Despite mediocre reviews, the weepie turned into a favorite and has since appeared on multiple best romantic movie lists.
The on-screen chemistry between then little-known Canadians Gosling and McAdams was real. After meeting on set, they dated from 2005-2007 and again for a short period in 2008.
Sparks said he was thrilled to be working on the Broadway adaptation, saying in a statement that the story “is near and dear to my heart.”
No casting or opening date was announced for the Broadway show, which follows recent musical adaptations of movies “Mean Girls” and “Pretty Woman.”

Topics: movie Nicholas Sparks The Notebook Broadway

