Iran aims to distance Syria from its ‘Arab surroundings’ - Syrian opposition

DUBAI: Syria’s top opposition negotiator, Naser Hariri, said that “Iran aims to distance Syria from its Arab surroundings.”

Hariri stressed that the US withdrawal from Syria was “dangerous” and that it would give Iran an opportunity to “fill the vacuum.” 

In a press conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday, Hariri said that he hoped that the international community would reconsider their decisions regarding the Syrian regime.

“We are in front of a historical stage: either to leave room for the Syrian regime or not,” he said.

“We hope all Arab leaders will not abandon the Syrians,” he added.

Hariri also said that the opposition viewed Saudi Arabia as “great support for the Syrian people.”

He pointed out that the Constitutional Committee must be under the auspices of the United Nations. Last month, the UN Special envoy for Syria said work was still ongoing to form a committee meant to draft a new constitution before the end of the year

Palestinians protest patriarch ahead of Orthodox Christmas

Updated 4 min 11 sec ago
AP
0

Palestinians protest patriarch ahead of Orthodox Christmas

  • The protesters shouted “traitor” at Patriarch Theophilos III as he made his way under heavy guard Sunday toward the Church of the Nativity
Updated 4 min 11 sec ago
AP
0

BETHLEHEM, West Bank: Dozens of Palestinians are protesting the arrival of the Greek Orthodox patriarch of the Holy Land at an Orthodox Christmas celebration in Bethlehem.
The protesters shouted “traitor” at Patriarch Theophilos III as he made his way under heavy guard Sunday toward the Church of the Nativity, revered by Christians as the traditional site of Jesus’s birthplace. Palestinians have been demanding his resignation for allegedly selling church land to Israelis.
The Greek Orthodox church is one of the largest real estate owners in the Holy Land. It is dominated by Greek clergy while the flock is overwhelmingly Palestinian.
The Orthodox mark Christmas on January 7, according to the Gregorian, rather than Julian, calendar.

