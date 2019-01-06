Iran aims to distance Syria from its ‘Arab surroundings’ - Syrian opposition

DUBAI: Syria’s top opposition negotiator, Naser Hariri, said that “Iran aims to distance Syria from its Arab surroundings.”

Hariri stressed that the US withdrawal from Syria was “dangerous” and that it would give Iran an opportunity to “fill the vacuum.”

In a press conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday, Hariri said that he hoped that the international community would reconsider their decisions regarding the Syrian regime.

“We are in front of a historical stage: either to leave room for the Syrian regime or not,” he said.

“We hope all Arab leaders will not abandon the Syrians,” he added.

Hariri also said that the opposition viewed Saudi Arabia as “great support for the Syrian people.”

He pointed out that the Constitutional Committee must be under the auspices of the United Nations. Last month, the UN Special envoy for Syria said work was still ongoing to form a committee meant to draft a new constitution before the end of the year