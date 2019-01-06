Egypt closes 7 ports temporarily due to bad weather -sources, port official

You are here

Fishermen travel on a boat in front of a container ship in the Suez canal at Ismailia port city, northeast of Cairo, Egypt February 27, 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 06 January 2019
Reuters
ALEXANDRIA: Egyptian authorities have closed the major ports of Alexandria and Dekheila on the Mediterranean Sea and Ain Sokhna and Suez on the Red Sea due to bad weather conditions, maritime sources and a port official said on Sunday.
Authorities also closed three smaller ports along the Gulf of Suez, the sources said.
“Strong winds and high waves do not allow the safe passage of speedboats and the ascent and descent of the guide onto ships,” a spokesman for the Alexandria port authority said, adding it affected the arrival and departure of ships in the ports of Alexandria and Dekheila.

Topics: Egypt weather

Israeli military strikes Gaza after overnight rocket fire

Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
AP
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military has struck Hamas sites in Gaza in response to rocket fire toward Israel.
The military says it targeted a militant camp in the northern Gaza Strip early Monday. It followed an overnight rocket attack toward the city of Ashkelon. The rocket was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. There were no reported injuries on either side.
The exchange marked a brief flare up two months after a massive wave of rocket attacks led to fierce Israeli retaliation and nearly brought the region toward another war. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars over the past decade.
The Israeli military says it holds Hamas responsible for all rockets emanating from its territory. Hamas has ruled Gaza since it seized control of the coastal territory in 2007.

