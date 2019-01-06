Egypt closes 7 ports temporarily due to bad weather -sources, port official

Israeli military strikes Gaza after overnight rocket fire

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military has struck Hamas sites in Gaza in response to rocket fire toward Israel.

The military says it targeted a militant camp in the northern Gaza Strip early Monday. It followed an overnight rocket attack toward the city of Ashkelon. The rocket was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. There were no reported injuries on either side.

The exchange marked a brief flare up two months after a massive wave of rocket attacks led to fierce Israeli retaliation and nearly brought the region toward another war. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars over the past decade.

The Israeli military says it holds Hamas responsible for all rockets emanating from its territory. Hamas has ruled Gaza since it seized control of the coastal territory in 2007.