Saudi government, private sectors intensify Umrah efforts

Pilgrims have expressed their satisfaction with services provided inside the Grand Mosque and its compounds. (SPA)
Pilgrims have expressed their satisfaction with services provided inside the Grand Mosque and its compounds. (SPA)
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
Saudi government, private sectors intensify Umrah efforts

  • Most pilgrims — 1,991,448 — came to Saudi Arabia by air, while 184,580 entered by land and 7,003 arrived by sea
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: More than 2 million pilgrims have arrived in Makkah to perform Umrah and visit the Grand Mosque.
According to the weekly Umrah Index, 2,555,201 Umrah visas were issued until Jan. 5, 2019 and a total of 2,183,031 pilgrims visited Saudi Arabia.
Government and private sector entities in Makkah are providing first-class services to the worshippers under the supervision of Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal and his deputy, Prince Badr bin Sultan.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has intensified its services around the clock, including cleaning, maintenance and operation works in the Mataf, the Masaa, the vault, King Fahd’s Expansion, and all the mosque’s levels and compounds.
A guidance service educates pilgrims and visitors on religious matters, and guides them in the proper performance of their rituals. Workshops are held for high-level dignitaries, scholars and lecturers, and Friday sermons are translated into several languages.
Several teams and committees have been formed to monitor markets, food shops and restaurants.
Special security forces at the Grand Mosque have implemented plans for this year’s Umrah season to provide humanitarian, organizational and guidance services to pilgrims.
Pilgrims have expressed their satisfaction with services provided inside the Grand Mosque and its compounds, saying they were able to perform their duties with ease, comfort and in safety.

Agreement signed to boost technical services at Two Holy Mosques

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, and Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, minister of communications and information technology, sign a deal to upgrade technical and digital services at the mosques. (SPA)
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
Agreement signed to boost technical services at Two Holy Mosques

  • It is the most important agreement signed by the presidency, and is a turning point for visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, Al-Sudais said
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque on Sunday signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to upgrade technical and digital services at the mosques.
The signing ceremony was attended by the president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, and the minister of communications and information technology, Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha.
The agreement aims to create a strong partnership with a view to developing the digital infrastructure, creating an e-business environment and boosting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and augmented reality.
It is the most important agreement signed by the presidency, and is a turning point for visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, Al-Sudais said.
He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the presidency so as to enable it to serve pilgrims to its fullest. Al-Sudais also thanked Al-Swaha for supporting the agreement.
Attendees of the signing ceremony watched a documentary about the services provided by the presidency for the last 56 years. Al-Swaha said his ministry seeks through the agreement to activate and support technology and digital transformation to serve pilgrims.
“The infrastructure in the Two Holy Mosques is among the best globally,” he added. “In the previous Hajj season, we launched the Smart Hajj campaign across a number of apps, most notably the Soha app, which enables pilgrims to access the services of a physician anywhere at the holy sites.”
The agreement will establish an institutional framework, transfer knowledge and innovation, and contribute to raising the efficiency of employees and the system, he said.

