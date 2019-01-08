You are here

Small UAE lenders to merge amid regulatory pressure

Mergers in the UAE banking sector are likely to accelerate because of a slowing economy and a slide in property prices with smaller banks bearing the brunt of the downturn. (Reuters)
Updated 08 January 2019
Reuters
Small UAE lenders to merge amid regulatory pressure

  • Authorities tighten the screws on smaller banks to strengthen balance sheets after bailout
  • Analysts expect mergers in the sector to accelerate given a slowing economy, a slide in house prices, robust accounting standards and tougher competition
Updated 08 January 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: Smaller banks in the UAE are facing regulatory pressure to merge after the fallout from a property downturn forced the state to lead a bailout of Invest Bank last month.
The UAE has 50 commercial banks including 22 local lenders, a number seen as too high in a country of about 9.5 million people. Saudi Arabia, which has a population of 32 million, has 12 banks and is set to lose two of those if announced mergers are successfully concluded.
After two of the UAE’s biggest lenders, First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, merged in 2017 to become First Abu Dhabi Bank, three more lenders are in talks to combine, led by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
Analysts expect mergers in the sector to accelerate given a slowing economy, a slide in house prices, robust accounting standards and tougher competition.
“There will be pressure on the bigger banks to absorb smaller lenders,” said Sabah Al-Binali, CEO of Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Universal Strategy.
“People were expecting mergers from an economic point of view, but what you are seeing now is perhaps a greater regulatory push to strengthen balance sheets.”
Smaller banks in the UAE, which are mostly family owned, have lost market share to the top four lenders, which now control around 65 percent of banking sector loans, according to Fitch. Despite that, their owners have resisted mergers, partly due to differences over who would control the combined entity.

 

But one banker, who has been advising banks on M&A, said there are more merger conversations happening in a sign that owners are becoming more open to consolidation.
“We are party to a number of such conversations and instigating a number of those,” the banker said.
In 2009, the UAE rescued its largest banks with billions of dollars of fresh equity without forcing losses on shareholders.
Nine years on, with those lenders well capitalized, authorities are tightening the screws on smaller banks, but without the generosity shown to the larger players.
The Sharjah government proposed to buy Invest Bank shares for just 0.70 dirhams ($0.19) each, against the last traded price of 2.40 dirhams, after the central bank ordered it to take losses that wiped out its capital base.
“The central bank has become much more involved with all of the banks in ensuring (they) have a sustainable business model,” said the banker.
A second banker said the central bank had been monitoring distressed assets and challenging banks on their classification assumptions for such assets, especially in the real estate sector.
The central bank did not respond to a request for comment.
Mik Kabeya, assistant vice president at rating agency Moody’s, said smaller banks tended to have higher exposure to small and mid-sized corporates, which have been disproportionately affected by the relatively soft economy.
He added that there was a need for scale to meet sizeable investment requirements related to compliance, digitalization and new accounting standards.

FASTFACTS

The UAE has 50 commercial banks, including 22 local lenders.

Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest

Updated 4 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest

  • “I have been wrongly accused and unfairly detained based on meritless and unsubstantiated accusations,” Ghosn said
  • Ghosn has been formally charged with under-reporting his income
Updated 4 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd’s ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn declared he was innocent on Tuesday in his first public appearance since his arrest in November, telling a Tokyo court that he was wrongly accused of financial misconduct.
“I have been wrongly accused and unfairly detained based on meritless and unsubstantiated accusations,” he told the Tokyo District Court, according to a prepared statement which was obtained by Reuters.
“Contrary to the accusations made by the prosecutors, I never received any compensation from Nissan that was not disclosed, nor did I ever enter into any binding contract with Nissan to be paid a fixed amount that was not disclosed.”
Ghosn, credited with rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy two decades ago, appeared thinner than before his arrest as he entered a court in handcuffs and a rope around his waist. He wore a suit without a tie, and his dark hair showed grey roots.
A crowd of journalists and television crew gathered outside the court house while earlier, 1,122 people lined up for 14 court seats assigned by lottery, highlighting the level of public interest in the case of the once-feted executive.
The hearing, requested by his lawyers, was held to explain the reasons for his prolonged detention since his Nov. 19 arrest. Presiding Judge Yuichi Tada read out the charges and said Ghosn was being detained due to flight risk and the possibility that he may conceal evidence.
Ghosn’s Japanese lawyers are also expected to speak in his defense at a news conference scheduled later in the day. The legal team is headed by former prosecutor Motonari Otsuru.
Ghosn has been formally charged with under-reporting his income. The 64-year-old executive has also been arrested, but not yet indicted, on allegations of aggravated breach of trust in shifting personal investment losses worth 1.85 billion yen ($17 million) to the carmaker.
Regarding allegations that he transferred losses to Nissan, Ghosn said he had asked the company to temporarily take on collateral for his foreign exchange contracts. He said he did this to avoid the only other choice he had, which was to resign and use his retirement allowance for collateral.
“But my moral commitment to Nissan would not allow me to step down during that crucial time,” he said. “A captain doesn’t jump ship in the middle of a storm.”
Ghosn also said the contracts were transferred back to him, and that Nissan had not incurred any loss.
His arrest has also put Japan’s criminal justice system under international scrutiny and sparked criticism for some of its practices, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defense lawyers from being present during interrogations that can last eight hours a day.
Ghosn, who was arrested first on Nov. 19, has been re-arrested twice on different charges since then, a tactic often used by Japanese prosecutors to keep suspects in detention.
He has been held at the Tokyo Detention Center, a spartan facility where small rooms have a toilet in the corner and no heater — a far cry from the jet-setting lifestyle Ghosn was accustomed to. His son, Anthony Ghosn, said his father had lost 10 kgs (22 pounds) during his detention, according to France’s weekly Journal du Dimanche.
Under Japanese law, suspects can be detained without charges for up to 23 days, and then re-arrested on separate allegations.
On Dec. 31, the Tokyo District Court granted prosecutors’ request to extend Ghosn’s detention by 10 days until Jan. 11.
Nissan, which has ousted Ghosn from its board, has said a whistleblower investigation also uncovered personal use of company funds and other misconduct.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn

