US-led coalition pounds Daesh-held village in eastern Syria

BEIRUT: US-led coalition warplanes and artillery are pounding a village held by Daesh in the last area under the militants’ control in eastern Syria.
Tuesday’s bombardment of the village of Shaafa in Deir Ezzor province came a day after a war monitoring group said nearly two-dozen US-backed fighters were killed in the area.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Daesh fighters took advantage of bad weather on Monday and launched a counteroffensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, killing 23 fighters and wounding others.
The group said nine Daesh militants were also killed.
The DeirEzzor 24, an activist collective, also reported heavy bombardment of Shaafa on Tuesday.
The SDF said it repelled the Daesh attack and gained more ground from Daesh near the Iraqi border.
