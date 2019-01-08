You are here

US-led coalition pounds Daesh-held village in eastern Syria

Tuesday's bombardment of the village of Shaafa in Deir Ezzor province came a day after a war monitoring group said nearly two-dozen US-backed fighters were killed in the area.
BEIRUT: US-led coalition warplanes and artillery are pounding a village held by Daesh in the last area under the militants’ control in eastern Syria.
Tuesday’s bombardment of the village of Shaafa in Deir Ezzor province came a day after a war monitoring group said nearly two-dozen US-backed fighters were killed in the area.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Daesh fighters took advantage of bad weather on Monday and launched a counteroffensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, killing 23 fighters and wounding others.
The group said nine Daesh militants were also killed.
The DeirEzzor 24, an activist collective, also reported heavy bombardment of Shaafa on Tuesday.
The SDF said it repelled the Daesh attack and gained more ground from Daesh near the Iraqi border.

Egypt repatriates smuggled ancient artifact from UK

Egypt repatriates smuggled ancient artifact from UK

CAIRO: Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry says it has repatriated an illegally smuggled artifact from the United Kingdom.
Tuesday’s statement says the newly recovered relief with cartouche of King Amenhotep I from the 18th dynasty had been on display at a London auction house.
It says the relief was originally exhibited at the open museum of the ancient temple of Karnak in the city of Luxor. It didn’t say how the artifact was smuggled out of the country.
The statement says the Egyptian Embassy in London received the artifact in September.
Egypt has drastically stepped up efforts in recent years to stop the trafficking of its antiquities. It has warned foreign museums that it will not help them mount exhibits on ancient Egyptian sites unless they return smuggled artifacts.

