8,683 landmines cleared in Yemen in December

DUBAI: Through their continued efforts of demining Yemen, King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) was able to remove 167 anti-personal landmines, 4,840 anti-tank landmines, 322 explosive devices and 3,543 unexploded ordnance during the fourth week of December, according to Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya.
The new operations brought the total number of mines cleared in December to 8,683.
Authorities have removed 31,635 landmines, planted by the Houthi militia in schools, houses and civilian areas across Yemen, since the project started in June 2018.
The Houthis have spared no effort in hiding the mines, which resulted to a large number of deaths, serious injuries and amputations of Yemeni children, women and elderly.
