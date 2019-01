EU agrees sanctions against Iranian intelligence service over assassination plots

Saudi Arabia delegation head to global renewable energy meeting

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will take part in the 9th session of the General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency in Abu Dhabi this week.

The Kingdom will be represented by King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE), and the Office of Renewable Energy Projects Development at the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The delegation will be led by KACARE President Dr. Khalid bin Saleh AlSultan.

The Kingdom joined IRENA in 2012. The general assembly runs from Jan. 10 to Jan 13.