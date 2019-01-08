Sri Lanka’s President set to stand for 2nd term

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena looks set to run for a second term in office in defiance of his vow not to stay beyond his five-year tenure. Sirisena completed four years in power on Tuesday but is now likely to contest the next presidential elections early next year.

When he became president in January 2015 with a mandate from 6.4 million voters, Sirisena voluntarily pledged that he would not stand for a second term in office when his five-year tenure ended.

However, Azath Salley, governor of Sri Lanka’s Western Province, told Arab News that Sirisena will be contesting the polls in early 2020, forming a broader coalition of political parties.