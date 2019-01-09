You are here

  • Home
  • UN envoy holds talks with Yemen president amid preparations to boost Hodeidah monitoring team
﻿

UN envoy holds talks with Yemen president amid preparations to boost Hodeidah monitoring team

Martin Griffiths arrived in Sanaa on Saturday before traveling to Riyadh. (AFP)
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News
0

UN envoy holds talks with Yemen president amid preparations to boost Hodeidah monitoring team

  • Martin Griffiths arrived in Riyadh after meeting Houthi leaders in Sanaa on Saturday
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked for the deployment of up to 75 observers to Hodeidah
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The United Nations envoy for Yemen held talks Tuesday with the country’s president, as he sought to shore up a truce in key port Hodeidah.

Martin Griffiths met with the Yemeni authorities after seeing Houthi militant leaders in Sanaa on a tour aimed at ensuring both sides make good on a ceasefire deal agreed in Sweden last month.

Yemen’s internationally recognized leader Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi expressed his “support for the efforts and work” of Griffiths at the talks in the Saudi capital, the Saba news agency reported.

The head of the president’s office Abdullah al-Alimi wrote on Twitter that Hadi remained committed to the Sweden accord and stood ready to open up “all humanitarian access.”

Griffiths is set to brief the UN Security Council Wednesday on the ceasefire deal, AFP repoted.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked the Security Council to approve the deployment of up to 75 observers to Hodeidah for six months to monitor the ceasefire, Reuters reported.

The council will need to take action on Guterres' request by about Jan. 20, when a 30-day authorization for an advance monitoring team led by retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert expires.

It was not immediately clear how many monitors were currently on the ground with Cammaert. 

The United Nations has said the monitors are not uniformed or armed.

In his Dec. 31 proposal to the council, seen by Reuters, Guterres described the proposed 75-strong team as "a nimble presence" to monitor compliance of the deal and establish and assess facts and conditions on the ground.

The UN has said the truce has largely held in the city since the agreement came into force on Dec. 18.

The pro-Hadi Arab coalition, which includes Saudi Arabia, has accused the Houthis of dozens of violations of the truce.

Griffiths is looking to push on with steps agreed   in Sweden, including the redeployment of rival forces from Hodeidah.

He is also hoping to bring the sides together again for a new round of peace talks later this month.

The war in Yemen was sparked when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The conflict has unleashed the world's worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN, which says 14 million Yemenis are on the brink of famine.

*With AFP and Reuters

Topics: Yemen Hodeidah Martin Griffiths Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
UN envoy arrives in Yemen to push Hodeidah truce
0
Middle-East
Yemen government following up reports of aid looting

Children tortured in Iraq Kurdistan for ‘Daesh links’

Updated 08 January 2019
AFP
0

Children tortured in Iraq Kurdistan for ‘Daesh links’

  • Some boys said members of the Kurdish security forces beat them with plastic pipes, electric cables or rods
  • The Kurdistan authorities should immediately end all torture of child detainees, HRW said
Updated 08 January 2019
AFP
0

BAGHDAD: Security forces in Iraqi Kurdistan have been “torturing children” to force them to confess to having links with Daesh, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

The rights group said it interviewed 23 boys aged between 14 and 17 who were charged with, or convicted of, belonging to Daesh, and that 16 of them said they had been “tortured” during questioning.

Some boys said members of the Kurdish security forces known as Asayesh beat them with plastic pipes, electric cables or rods while others said they were subjected to electric shocks or a painful stress position dubbed the “scorpion,” the watchdog said.

“Several boys said the torture continued over consecutive days, and only ended when they confessed” to involvement with Daesh, it said.

“Most said they had no access to a lawyer and they were not allowed to read the confessions Asayesh wrote and forced them to sign,” it added. It said the punishment inflicted by security forces of the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq took place in 2017 and 2018 despite promises by authorities to investigate the torture claims.

“Nearly two years after the Kurdistan Regional Government promised to investigate the torture of child detainees, it is still occurring with alarming frequency,” said Jo Becker, children’s rights advocacy director at HRW.

The watchdog said its staff interviewed the boys during a November visit to a detention center in Irbil, where 63 children are being held.

A senior Kurdish official dismissed the allegations.

Dindar Zebari, international affairs adviser to the Kurdish government, told AFP that “HRW never visited” the detention center.

According to HRW, most of the boys said their interrogators told them what they should confess and many said they gave false testimony only to stop the torture.

“My confession says that I joined Daesh for 16 days, but actually I didn’t join at all,” a 16-year-old child told HRW.

A 14-year-old said: “First they said I should say I was with Daesh, so I agreed. Then they told me I had to say I worked for Daesh for three months. I told them I was not part of Daesh, but they said, ‘No, you have to say it’.”

The boy said that after two hours of interrogation and torture he agreed to their demands.

“The Kurdistan authorities should immediately end all torture of child detainees and investigate those responsible,” HRW said.

Topics: Baghdad Iraq Kurdistan Iraqi Kurdistan Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
In Kurdish Iraq, women strive to end genital mutilation
0
Middle-East
Iraq extends air blockade of Kurdistan by 3 months

Latest updates

Military officers, relatives tortured in Venezuela
0
Film Review: Girls of the Sun — A female Kurdish battalion gives Daesh a drubbing
0
Varanasi’s temple corridor destroys old neighborhood
0
UAE energy minister says concerned about China-US trade tensions
0
US trade delegation wrapping up meetings in Beijing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.