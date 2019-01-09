Saudi Arabia’s Apicorp predicts $60-$70 oil price by summer

You are here

A Chinese commuter sets off for work in Beijing. After a turbulent end to 2018, hopes of an end to the China-US trade dispute have buoyed oil prices. (AP Photo)
Updated 09 January 2019
Arab News
  • Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp) made the prediction in a report as the oil price again ticked higher
  • After a turbulent final quarter in 2018, oil prices have been supported in the first week of 2019 by cuts from OPEC producers and Russia
Arab News
LONDON: A top Saudi energy project funder expects oil to trade between $60 and $70 by mid-2019 as the price of crude rose on Tuesday.
Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp) made the prediction in a report as the oil price again ticked higher, supported by the hopes that talks between China and the US would defuse current trade tensions.
“I think there is a very good chance that we will get a reasonable settlement that China can live with and that we can live with,” US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.
After a turbulent final quarter in 2018, oil prices have been supported in the first week of 2019 by cuts from OPEC producers and Russia.
However, a glut of new US supply and a surge in shale oil drilling is also putting downward pressure on the price.
S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday lowered its average annual price assumptions for both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil for 2019 by $10 per barrel to $55 and $50, respectively.
“The ongoing trade war between the US and China as well as news of China’s economic slowdown, has led to concerns about the outlook for global demand,” the ratings agency said in a statement.
“Moreover OPEC, particularly Saudi Arabia and Russia, were producing at record levels to offset what was expected to be a meaningful reduction in global supply due to the Iranian sanctions.
“However, the sanctions fell short of expectations on Nov. 2 when it was announced that eight countries would be exempted for six months from Iranian oil import sanctions. This had the effect of drastically increasing the amount of oil expected to be on the market.”

0
0
Iran, India move closer on trade as EU stalls

Updated 08 January 2019
AFP
Iran, India move closer on trade as EU stalls

  • India recently signed a deal with Iran to buy crude in rupees rather than US dollars
  • India imports around 80 percent of its oil needs
Updated 08 January 2019
AFP
NEW DELHI: Iran will boost trade with India as the European Union struggles to find a way to circumvent a fresh US embargo on Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Tuesday.
Brussels is working on a payment mechanism to keep financial transactions flowing with Iran, after the US ditched the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran earlier this year and reintroduced a raft of sanctions on the country.
But Zarif told reporters in New Delhi that the EU’s delay in implementing the system meant Iran would look elsewhere.
“Europeans have made efforts but couldn’t... progress up to our expectations. We will expand our cooperation via various channels such as India,” Zarif said after meeting India’s transport minister, as quoted by Iran’s semi-official news agency ISNA.
The EU hopes its “special purpose vehicle” (SPV) announced in September will keep the nuclear deal alive and persuade Tehran to stay on board by giving companies a way of trading with Iran without violating Washington’s sanctions.
But Brussels is struggling to find a host for the SPV and many EU companies are fearful of repercussions from US President Donald Trump’s administration.
India, which imports around 80 percent of its oil needs, recently signed a deal with Iran to buy crude in rupees rather than US dollars, helping it get around the sanctions.
Zarif added that Iran was “very happy” that the Indian government was allowing the Iranian Bank Pasargad to open a branch in India’s financial capital of Mumbai.
India also recently took over the running of part of Iran’s Chabahar Port, in the Gulf of Oman, as the countries build closer ties.
“We hope, despite US sanctions, Iran and India will have more cooperation in line with the interests of the people and the two countries,” said Zarif.

0
0
