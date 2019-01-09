You are here

  • Home
  • Mexico Supreme Court judges slash own salaries
﻿

Mexico Supreme Court judges slash own salaries

Cars enter Naval Base San Diego on May 8, 2015 in San Diego, California. (AFP)
Updated 09 January 2019
AFP
0

Mexico Supreme Court judges slash own salaries

  • The chief justice of the court last year earned a gross monthly salary of around 578,000 pesos ($29,900) per month
Updated 09 January 2019
AFP
0

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s Supreme Court said Tuesday its judges were cutting their own salaries by 25 percent, after austerity-crusading President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized their pay as overly lavish.
“As a means of ensuring the rational spending of public resources, the Supreme Court of Justice has agreed in a plenary session to reduce the remuneration of the 11 justices by 25 percent,” the court said in a statement.
The judges’ salaries had come in for scrutiny after Lopez Obrador publicly attacked them as excessive.
The anti-establishment leftist, who took office last month after a landslide election win, has cut his own salary by 60 percent, to about $5,500 a month.
He also pushed a law through Congress to set that as the maximum for all state employees. But the Supreme Court blocked the law from being implemented, ruling it violated employees’ rights.
Amid that battle between the executive and legislative branches, Lopez Obrador lashed out at the judges’ own salaries, which would also have been affected by the law.
The chief justice of the court last year earned a gross monthly salary of around 578,000 pesos ($29,900) per month.
“I think it’s dishonest for a public official to accept a salary of 600,000 pesos a month. That’s corruption, in a country with so much poverty,” Lopez Obrador said last month.
The court said the judicial branch had the sole authority to set its employees’ salaries.
The court made the decision in the name of “efficiency, savings, transparency and honoring the constitution,” the statement said.

Topics: MEXICO CITY San Diego

Related

0
Offbeat
Mexico finds Flayed god temple; priests wore skins of dead
0
World
US agents fire tear gas at ‘violent mob’ near Mexico border

Japan court rejects Ghosn release bid

Updated 09 January 2019
AFP
0

Japan court rejects Ghosn release bid

  • Ghosn stands accused of under-reporting his income in documents to investors, apparently in response to criticism that he earned too much
  • The presiding judge explained that Ghosn continued to be detained because he presented a flight risk
Updated 09 January 2019
AFP
0

TOKYO: A Japanese court on Wednesday rejected a bid by former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to end his detention over alleged financial misconduct, a day after he denied all accusations in a dramatic court appearance.
Ghosn’s lawyers had appealed to the court to free the auto tycoon, claiming at a special hearing in a Tokyo court there were no grounds for his detention, which has now lasted more than 50 days.
But the court batted off the request, saying in a terse statement: “The request to cancel the detention filed by Mr. Ghosn’s lawyers yesterday... was rejected on January 9.”
Ghosn stands accused of under-reporting his income in documents to investors, apparently in response to criticism that he earned too much.
He is also under investigation for allegedly seeking to pass off personal investment losses to Nissan’s books and paying a Saudi businessman from company funds to stump up collateral to cover the losses.
Ghosn on Tuesday mounted a systematic denial of all the allegations, concluding that he had been “wrongly accused and unfairly detained based on meritless and unsubstantiated accusations.”
The presiding judge explained that Ghosn continued to be detained because he presented a flight risk and there were concerns he could tamper with evidence.
On Friday, Ghosn’s latest maximum period of detention will end and he will either be freed on bail or — more likely — see his detention extended.
Even his main lawyer Motonari Otsuru has acknowledged the 64-year-old executive has little chance of being released soon, describing it as “very difficult” to win bail before the case goes to trial.
And that, he said, could take at least six months.

Topics: Japan Carlos Ghosn

Related

0
Middle-East
Dramatic downfall of Carlos Ghosn reverberates in Lebanon
0
Business & Economy
Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest

Latest updates

Lebanese director Pam Nasr discusses her debut film ‘Clams Casino’
0
EU adds Iran intelligence unit to terror list over Europe attacks
0
Saudi Arabia to announce slight rise in oil, gas reserves after audit
0
15 Houthis killed attempting to launch ballistic missile from Saada
0
Angry protests bring Britain’s Brexit divide to parliament’s doors
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.