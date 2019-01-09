Saudi Arabia state security says Qatif security operation killed six

JEDDAH: Six militant suspects were killed in a security operation in Qatif this week, that also wounded five officers, state security said Wednesday.

Seven automatic machine guns, three grenades, a pistol, 593 machine guns and 30 pistol rounds, were recovered during the raid, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Initial details of Monday's "preemptive" operation against "terrorists" in Al-Jish village emerged on Tuesday, with initial reports saying that two had been killed.

The statement oon Wednesday indreased the death toll and said the raid had foiled a planned attack on infrastructure development in the Eastern Province, which includes Qatif.

Those killed had been given the chance to surrender and died in the ensuing firefight.

Photographs shared on social media showed houses pockmarked with bullet holes, and an online video showed shots being fired from a military vehicle.