You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia state security says Qatif security operation killed six
﻿

Saudi Arabia state security says Qatif security operation killed six

The State Security found seven automatic machine guns, three grenades, a pistol, 593 machine guns and 30 pistol rounds. (SPA)
Updated 09 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia state security says Qatif security operation killed six

Updated 09 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Six militant suspects were killed in a security operation in Qatif this week, that also wounded five officers, state security said Wednesday.

Seven automatic machine guns, three grenades, a pistol, 593 machine guns and 30 pistol rounds, were recovered during the raid, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Initial details of Monday's "preemptive" operation against "terrorists" in Al-Jish village emerged on Tuesday, with initial reports saying that two had been killed. 

The statement oon Wednesday indreased the death toll and said the raid had foiled a planned attack on infrastructure development in the Eastern Province, which includes Qatif.

Those killed had been given the chance to surrender and died in the ensuing firefight. 

Photographs shared on social media showed houses pockmarked with bullet holes, and an online video showed shots being fired from a military vehicle.

 

 

Topics: Qatif

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
No longer lost in translation: In world’s languages, Saudi youth speak of home
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Apicorp predicts $60-$70 oil price by summer

King Faisal Prize 2019 winners announced

The main goal of the King Faisal Prize is to recognize distinguished achievements and efforts that instill Islamic values in society. (AN photo)
Updated 5 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
0

King Faisal Prize 2019 winners announced

  • Prince Khaled chaired the “Service to Islam” committee, comprising prominent figures from the Islamic world, while the remaining committees consisted of renowned international scientists and experts
Updated 5 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The winners of the 2019 King Faisal Prize (KFP) were announced in Riyadh on Wednesday night.
The KFP, which recognizes individuals and institutions for significant contributions to their field, were revealed by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal at the Al Faisaliah Hotel.
The prestigious prize, now in its 41st year, honors exceptional achievements in five categories: Service to Islam, Islamic studies, Arabic language and literature, medicine and science. A Sudanese university, scientists and academics were among the recipients. The winners included:
For service to Islam: The International University of Africa, Khartoum. For Arabic language and literature: Prof. Abdelali Mohamed Oudrhiri from Morocco and Prof. Mahmoud Fahmy Hegazi from Egypt. For medicine: Prof. Bjorn Reino Olsen and Prof. Steven L. Teitelbaum from the US.
For science: Prof. Allen Joseph Bard and Prof. Jean M.J. Frechet from the US for outstanding contributions in the field of chemistry.
Frechet is the senior vice president for research, innovation, and economic development at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Jeddah.
The prize for Islamic studies was withheld as the candidates’ work did not meet the criteria for winning it, said Dr. Abdul Aziz Alsebail, KFP secretary-general.
Prince Khaled chaired the “Service to Islam” committee, comprising prominent figures from the Islamic world, while the remaining committees consisted of renowned international scientists and experts. Many of the laureates who have been awarded the KFP have gone on to receive other prestigious international prizes, including the Nobel Prize. The KFP was established in 1977 by the King Faisal Foundation (KFF), a philanthropic organization founded in 1976 by the sons and daughters of the late King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz as a tribute to their father.
The prize was granted for the first time in 1979 in three categories: Service to Islam, Islamic studies and Arabic language and literature. Two additional categories were introduced in 1981: Medicine and science. The first medicine prize was awarded in 1982, and in science two years later.

Topics: KING FAISAL AWARD King Faisal Prize (KFP)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Medical pioneers honored at King Faisal Prize event
0
Saudi Arabia
Global scientists to celebrate 40 years of King Faisal Prize in Riyadh

Latest updates

King Faisal Prize 2019 winners announced
0
Arab media must avoid fake news and stick to objectivity, says minister
0
Qatar lobbyists ‘paid $4m by mysterious PR firm’
0
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and wife divorcing after 25 years
0
Pakistan bans 'intimate moments' from TV
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.