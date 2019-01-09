You are here

Saudi Arabia reveals rise in oil reserves and commits to Aramco listing

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the Aramco IPO would take place in 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia's oil reserves as of Dec. 31 2017 were 264 billion barrels. (Reuters file photo)
Updated 09 January 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia has revealed a rise in crude oil reserves following an independent audit, lifting the lid on deposits that have been the subject of intense speculation since the Kingdom revealed plans to sell shares in its national oil company.

The Kingdom’s proven oil and gas reserves stood at around 268.5 billion barrels of oil and 325.1 trillion standard cubic feet of gas as of the end of 2017, the Saudi Energy Ministry said in a statement carried by the SPA state news agency.

It answers a key question for potential investors in the planned share sale of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned company that manages the Kingdom’s vast oil wealth.

“The results point out that the Kingdom’s reserves of oil and gas are bigger than what we have been announcing,” Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told reporters in Riyadh.

Dallas-based consultants DeGolyer and MacNaughton carried out the audit of the Kingdom’s oil reserves.

The minister also pledged to go ahead with the delayed IPO of Aramco despite speculation that it had been shelved.

He said that Aramco would also issue bonds in the second-quarter of the year and that company financial details would be published as part of that process.

The IPO would follow in 2021, he revealed.

The minister  said that Saudi Arabia would cut oil exports next month as it seeks to prevent a glut that could depress prices further.

“We are serious about restoring balance to the market,” he told a press conference in Riyadh “We are concerned about volatility in the oil market. We have seen peaks and drops in prices (that are) completely unjustified by the fundamentals.”

The Kingdom plans to ship about 7.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, down from 7.2 million bpd in January.

Turning to Saudi Arabia’s plans to develop nuclear energy, Al-Falih said that the US was a key provider of nuclear technology and that he wanted the US to be “part and parcel” of its nuclear power program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih Aramco IPO

Angry protests bring Britain’s Brexit divide to parliament’s doors

LONDON: Some protesters wrap themselves in the flag of the European Union and noisily interrupt politicians’ television appearances. Others yell “Nazi” and “traitor.”
Britain’s lawmakers are split on how to handle Brexit but they agree that the atmosphere in the public spaces outside parliament — often populated with angry demonstrators — has become ugly and intimidatory.
This increasingly raucous brand of street activism has raised questions about what has happened to British politics in recent years, and where the boundaries of free speech now lie.
On Tuesday, members of parliament called on police to do more to tackle intimidation of politicians and journalists outside parliament after protesters yelled abuse at a prominent Conservative lawmaker.
More than 2-1/2 years since Britain voted by 52 to 48 percent to leave the European Union, the country remains divided. Demonstrators who back Brexit and others who want to stay in the European Union have become a fixture in the gardens opposite parliament.
The area is also used by media for interviews and while protests have generally been peaceful, politicians and journalists say the atmosphere has turned increasingly nasty in recent weeks.
On Monday, Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry, a pro-European who has called for a second referendum on Brexit, faced chants of “Soubry is a Nazi” and “liar” as she was interviewed live on television.
“I do object to being called a Nazi,” Soubry said. “This is what has happened to our country.”
The abuse continued as she walked back to parliament after the interview, with mobile phone footage on Twitter showing her surrounded by men, some in yellow vests similar to those worn by protesters in Paris, shouting “liar,” “fascist” and “scum.”
Security protection
Sky News journalist Kay Burley, one of the broadcasters whose interview with Soubry was overshadowed by the protests, has also faced abuse and says she now has security protection.
She said demonstrators who disliked Soubry monitored TV channels so they could turn up and hurl abuse at her.
In a letter to the London police chief Cressida Dick, a group of more than 60 lawmakers said they were concerned about the “deteriorating public order and security situation” around parliament.
“An ugly element of individuals with strong far right and extreme right connections ... have increasingly engaged in intimidatory and potentially criminal acts,” the lawmakers, both pro-EU and pro-Brexit and from all political parties, wrote.
House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said he too had written to police asking for a review of their policy.
Monday’s fracas was a symptom of a growing malaise in British politics, according to Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester.
It followed street scuffles during Scotland’s independence referendum in 2014 and activists draping a banner from a bridge in Manchester during the Conservative Party’s annual conference in 2017 saying “Hang the Tories.”
“I think Brexit certainly deepened it ... this trend toward intensifying distrust of politics and politicians, representative institutions, the media,” Ford said. “That distrust has now become much more visible because it is now becoming a serious obstacle to addressing complex issues.”
Politicians on all sides of the Brexit debate had encouraged this kind of thinking, Ford said, adding: “I fear that the beast that they have unleashed has now turned on all of them.”
Ian Lavery, the Labour Party chairman, said Monday’s events outside parliament were an attempt to silence political debate.
“They were incarnations of a campaign of hatred that has been brought from the darkest reaches of the Internet to the doors of our democracy.”
“Unleashing ugliness“
The Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner for operations Laurence Taylor said police were assessing whether crimes had been committed and promised to “deal robustly with incidents of harassment and abuse.”
Labour lawmaker Stephen Doughty, who organized the letter, told BBC TV that there could be a repeat of the murder of Labour lawmaker Jo Cox, killed in a frenzied street attack a week before the 2016 Brexit vote by a man obsessed with Nazis and extreme right-wing ideology.
Last year, a man accused of being a member of a far-right group pleaded guilty to plotting to kill another female Labour lawmaker who, like Cox, was targeted because she was perceived as supporting immigration.
Brexit minister Stephen Barclay told BBC Radio the “appalling scenes” outside parliament on Monday showed how divisive the Brexit process had become.
Tim Montgomerie, a prominent pro-Brexit Conservative activist and political commentator, said on Twitter that while the abuse of Soubry was unacceptable, “a parliamentarian who advocates overturning a referendum result she promised to respect should not be surprised at unleashing such ugliness.”
Abuse has taken place across the political divide, with left-wing author and Labour supporter Owen Jones posting a video on Twitter of protesters shouting “traitor” at him as he walked outside parliament.
While many of those facing abuse are supporters of remaining in the EU, pro-Brexit lawmakers have also been targeted.
In September, Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg, a prominent campaigner for Brexit, was confronted outside his home by activists who told his children “your daddy is a horrible person” and “lots of people hate him.”

Topics: Britain Brexit

