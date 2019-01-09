JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday condemned the attempted coup against the constitutional institutions of the Gabonese Republic, which ended in failure.
The OIC said it followed with great interest the recent developments in the African country. The OIC renewed its support for the country’s elected government led by President Ali Bongo. The organization stresses the need to preserve constitutional legitimacy.
On Monday, Gabon foiled an attempted military coup and arrested several plotters just hours after they took over state radio. The dramatic developments came as Bongo is living at a private residence in the Moroccan capital Rabat after suffering a stroke.
Organization of Islamic Cooperation expresses support for Gabon government
Organization of Islamic Cooperation expresses support for Gabon government
- Gabon foiled an attempted military coup and arrested several plotters just hours after they took over state radio
JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday condemned the attempted coup against the constitutional institutions of the Gabonese Republic, which ended in failure.