Omani official lauds Saudi efforts to serve pilgrims

The officials discussed services to be provided to Omani pilgrims in the upcoming Hajj season. (SPA)
The officials discussed services to be provided to Omani pilgrims in the upcoming Hajj season. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Sheikh Sultan bin Said Al-Hinai, head of the preaching and guidance department of Oman, on Wednesday praised Saudi Arabia for providing best services to pilgrims.
He called on Abbas bin Abdul Ghani Qattan, chairman of board of directors of the National Tawafa Establishment for Pilgrims of Arab Countries, and discussed matters related to pilgrims from Oman.
The officials discussed services to be provided to Omani pilgrims in the upcoming Hajj season.
Officials from Saudi Arabian Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hajj Ministry on Tuesday to increase tourist packages for pilgrims across the globe.

JEDDAH: The winners of the 2019 King Faisal Prize (KFP) were announced in Riyadh on Wednesday night.
The KFP, which recognizes individuals and institutions for significant contributions to their field, were revealed by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal at the Al Faisaliah Hotel.
The prestigious prize, now in its 41st year, honors exceptional achievements in five categories: Service to Islam, Islamic studies, Arabic language and literature, medicine and science. A Sudanese university, scientists and academics were among the recipients. The winners included:
For service to Islam: The International University of Africa, Khartoum. For Arabic language and literature: Prof. Abdelali Mohamed Oudrhiri from Morocco and Prof. Mahmoud Fahmy Hegazi from Egypt. For medicine: Prof. Bjorn Reino Olsen and Prof. Steven L. Teitelbaum from the US.
For science: Prof. Allen Joseph Bard and Prof. Jean M.J. Frechet from the US for outstanding contributions in the field of chemistry.
Frechet is the senior vice president for research, innovation, and economic development at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Jeddah.
The prize for Islamic studies was withheld as the candidates’ work did not meet the criteria for winning it, said Dr. Abdul Aziz Alsebail, KFP secretary-general.
Prince Khaled chaired the “Service to Islam” committee, comprising prominent figures from the Islamic world, while the remaining committees consisted of renowned international scientists and experts. Many of the laureates who have been awarded the KFP have gone on to receive other prestigious international prizes, including the Nobel Prize. The KFP was established in 1977 by the King Faisal Foundation (KFF), a philanthropic organization founded in 1976 by the sons and daughters of the late King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz as a tribute to their father.
The prize was granted for the first time in 1979 in three categories: Service to Islam, Islamic studies and Arabic language and literature. Two additional categories were introduced in 1981: Medicine and science. The first medicine prize was awarded in 1982, and in science two years later.

