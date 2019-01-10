You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Financial Diaries
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: The Financial Diaries

Updated 57 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Financial Diaries

Updated 57 sec ago
Arab News
0

Authors: Jonathan Morduch & Rachel Schneider

Deep within the American Dream lies the belief that hard work and steady saving will ensure a comfortable retirement and a better life for one’s children. But in a nation experiencing unprecedented prosperity, even for many families who seem to be doing everything right, this ideal is still out of reach.
In The Financial Diaries, Jonathan Morduch and Rachel Schneider draw on the groundbreaking US Financial Diaries, which follow the lives of 235 low- and middle-income families as they navigate through a year. Through the Diaries, Morduch and Schneider challenge popular assumptions about how Americans earn, spend, borrow, and save — and they identify the true causes of distress and inequality for many working Americans, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website.
We meet real people, ranging from a casino dealer to a street vendor to a tax preparer, who open up their lives and illustrate a world of financial uncertainty in which even limited financial success requires imaginative — and often costly — coping strategies.

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dark Matter Credit
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Autobiography of Solomon Maimon

Book Review: The Tentmakers of Cairo looks at Egypt’s overlooked art

'The Tentmakers of Cairo' looks at Egypt’s overlooked art. (Shutterstock)
Updated 09 January 2019
By Lisa Kaaki
0

Book Review: The Tentmakers of Cairo looks at Egypt’s overlooked art

Updated 09 January 2019
By Lisa Kaaki
0

BEIRUT: In the heart of medieval Cairo, facing the gate of Bab Zuwayla, lies the picturesque Street of the Tentmakers, Shari Khayamiya, lined with shops selling vibrant applique panels. This sewing technique, whereby textiles are sewn onto a ground material, is known as “khayamiya” and is unique to Egypt.

“The Tentmakers of Cairo,” by Seif El Rashidi and Sam Bowker, traces the origins of “khayamiya” from the 11th century to the present day. Khayamiya, the art of the tent, is derived from the Arabic word “khayma,” meaning tent.

It is difficult to understand why khayamiya has been the focus of so little attention besides a few articles, including an excellent piece in 1996 by John Feeny in “Aramco World Magazine,” a 2003 thesis and a 2015 documentary film by Kim Beamish.

Until the end of the 19th century, khayamiya was essentially viewed in architectural terms. The authors reveal clear links between tent panels and doorways from that period, “indicating that these textiles were conceived of as architecture in cotton.”

With their colorful patterns of greens, blues, reds and yellows, these distinctive textiles brighten up a street. In the words of the authors, “they unite ornament, function, and ritual in a spectacular display of Egyptian visual culture.” A more decorative khayamiya devoid of Arabic calligraphy emerged in the 1880s to cater for the needs of the nascent touristic market for souvenirs of Egypt.

Topics: Book review Cairo art

Related

0
Lifestyle
Book Review: Charting the path toward a greener Middle East
0
books
Book Review: A quirky portrayal of Beirut’s publishing industry

Latest updates

South Korea to restart Iran oil imports in Jan-Feb: SK Innovation CEO
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Financial Diaries
0
Sudan: 3 protesters killed during protests in Omdurman on Wednesday
0
China envoy accuses Canada of ‘double standards’ over Huawei arrest
0
Ghosn suffers fever in Japan jail, skips questioning
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.