﻿

Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council bans child marriages

Members of Saudi Arabia's Shoura council, a top advisory body, attending an address. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council bans child marriages

  The council's speaker Abdullah Al-Sheikh approved the law that called for banning of marriage of all minors, male or female
  The ruling also received the support of two thirds of the council
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has banned the marriage of minors following a ruling by the Kingdom’s Shoura Council, according to a statement issued by the council on its website.

The council’s speaker Abdullah Al-Sheikh approved the law that called for banning of marriage of all minors, male or female, at a recent session of the council.

The ruling also received the support of two thirds of the council.

After the decision Shoura Council member Latifa Al-Shaalan Tweeted her approval of the council's decision, calling it “a good step forward that was not easy to reach.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Shoura Council child marriage

Saudi Arabia awards first major wind project worth $500m

Updated 10 January 2019
AFP
Saudi Arabia awards first major wind project worth $500m

  A consortium led by France's EDF and Abu Dhabi's Masdar won the bid for the 400-megawatt Dumat Al-Jandal wind project in Al Jouf province
  Project will generate power to supply up to 70,000 Saudi households
Updated 10 January 2019
AFP
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday awarded a contract to build a $500 million wind farm, a first for the world’s top oil exporter as it pushes to diversify its energy sector.
A consortium led by France’s EDF and Abu Dhabi’s Masdar won the bid for the 400-megawatt Dumat Al-Jandal wind project in the northern Al Jouf province, the Saudi energy ministry said.
“The project will be Saudi Arabia’s first utility-scale wind farm,” the ministry said.
“This milestone represents another significant step... toward creating a diversified power sector mix.”
The project will generate power to supply up to 70,000 Saudi households, it added.
Thursday’s announcement comes a day after OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia said its huge oil reserves, already the second largest in the world behind only Venezuela, are even bigger than previously thought.
The energy ministry said proven oil reserves stood at 263.2 billion barrels at the end of last year, up from the figure of 261 billion barrels that has been used for almost three decades.
But Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies have been looking into ways to cut their energy bills and diversify their power sources away from oil, their main export commodity, as prices continue to fluctuate after the 2014 market crash.
Virtually all of Saudi Arabia’s power currently comes from crude or refined oil and natural gas.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year unveiled plans to develop the globe’s biggest solar power project in partnership with Japan’s SoftBank group, which is estimated to cost $200 billion.
The memorandum of understanding seeks to produce up to 200 gigawatts of power by 2030 — about 100 times the capacity of the current biggest projects.

Topics: Saudi Arabia wind farm Al Jouf

