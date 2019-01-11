Al-Sheikh: Saudi entertainment sector ‘needs investment’

JEDDAH: Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), on Wednesday called for entrepreneurs to invest in the sector.
The government aims to invest $64 billion in its entertainment industry over the coming decade, as the Kingdom pursues social and economic reforms.
Al-Sheikh also tweeted that the doors were open for ideas and projects, inviting local and national banks to meet him to fund initiatives.
The GEA aspires to develop, establish and organize a competitive infrastructure for entertainment by cooperating with government and private sectors.
