You are here

  • Home
  • US-led coalition says Syria withdrawal has begun
﻿

US-led coalition says Syria withdrawal has begun

In this file photo taken on December 30, 2018 a convoy of US military vehicles rides in Syria's northern city of Manbij. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

US-led coalition says Syria withdrawal has begun

  • The US-led military coalition in Syria has begun pulling out troops
  • Trump said he had ordered the withdrawal of all US forces in Syria, which are believed to number around 2,000
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The US-led military coalition in Syria has begun pulling out troops, a spokesman said on Friday without elaborating on locations or timetables.
"CJTF-OIR has begun the process of our deliberate withdrawal from Syria," spokesman Colonel Sean Ryan told AFP in a statement, referring to the US-led anti-extremist force.
"Out of concern for operational security, we will not discuss specific timelines, locations or troops movements," he said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the coalition had started scaling down its presence at Rmeilan airfield in the notheastern province of Hasakeh.
"On Thursday, some American forces withdrew from the Rmeilan military base in Hasakeh province," Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based monitoring organisation, said.
"This is the first such pullout of American forces since the US president's announcement" of a full troop withdrawal from Syria last month, he said.
On December 19, Trump said he had ordered the withdrawal of all US forces in Syria, which are believed to number around 2,000.
His announcement, which came after a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was criticised even within his own camp and is already having major repercussions on the nearly eight-year-old conflict.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Friday talks between the US military and its Turkish counterparts on the Kurds and Syria will continue next week, in the hopes of producing results both countries accept.
Bolton, in a radio interview, said he, President Donald Trump, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo understood Turkey had committed "not to harm the Kurds who had fought with us against ISIS."
Bolton had suggested on Tuesday that protecting Washington's Kurdish allies would be a pre-condition of the US withdrawal troops from Syria, which began earlier on Friday. That drew a rebuke from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who called his comments "a serious mistake."
"What we’re still pursuing in these military-to-military conversations are assurances and protocols and procedures so that everybody feels comfortable with how this is going to happen. And we’re hoping those discussions, which will continue next week, will produce results that are acceptable on both sides," he said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt, according to a transcript.

 

Topics: Syria US withdrawal Turkey

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Stranded Syrian refugees braced for ‘killer’ storm
0
Middle-East
Cease-fire deal sees extremists take over Syria’s Idlib

France tells Iran to stop ballistic missile work designed for nuclear weapons

Updated 11 January 2019
Reuters
0

France tells Iran to stop ballistic missile work designed for nuclear weapons

Updated 11 January 2019
Reuters
0

PARIS: France on Friday called on Iran to immediately stop all activities linked to ballistic missiles that could carry nuclear weapons after Tehran said it could put two satellites into orbit in the coming weeks.
"France recalls that the Iranian missile programme is not conform with UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing.
"It calls on Iran to immediately cease all ballistic missile-related activities designed to carry nuclear weapons, including tests using ballistic missile technology."
Von der Muhll was responding to comments by President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday, who said two satellites would be sent into space using Iran-made missiles.

Topics: Iran France ballistic missile nuclear program

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran says it will send 2 satellites to orbit amid US concern
Developing 0
Middle-East
US to host Iran-focused world summit next month

Latest updates

Andy Murray to retire, Australian Open could be last event
0
Air France reaches pay deal with ground staff
0
Dior moves Paris fashion show to avoid ‘yellow vests’
0
Security staff to stage strike at Frankfurt, Germany’s biggest airport
0
Alberto Zaccheroni hopes UAE can kick on from win over India
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.