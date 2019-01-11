Fire in Dubai industrial area now under control

DUBAI: A fire that ripped through a factory at an industrial area in southern Dubai is now under control, the government’s official media office said.
”Fire at a plastic recycling factory in Jebel Ali is fully under control with no reported injuries,” said a tweet by the Dubai Media Office.
Earlier footages show thick smoke almost enveloping the skyline of the industrial zone.
In a separate tweet, the Dubai Civil Defense confirmed a fire was reported at 9:21 a.m., engulfing a factory that produces cardboard and processes timber.
No casulaties were reported in the incident.
Firefighters from Jebel Ali, Dubai Investments Park and Dubai Parks were deployed.
