﻿

Fire in Dubai industrial area now under control

Firefighters were still at the scene after the blaze broke out at a recycling factory in Jebel Ali. (Arab News)
The fire was reportedly broke out at 9:21 a.m. (Arab News)
Three firefighting squads were deployed. (Arab News)
The thick smoke from fire could be seen from afar. (Arab News)
The thick smoke from fire could be seen even from afar. (Arab News)
A view of the fire from Sheikh Zayed Road. (Arab News)
A view of the fire from Sheikh Zayed Road. (Arab News)
Three firefighting squads were deployed. (Arab News)
A view of the fire from Sheikh Zayed Road. (Arab News)
Fire in Dubai industrial area now under control

  • Dramatic footages show thick smoke pouring into the sky
  • Firefighters from Jebel Ali, Dubai Investments Park and Dubai Parks were deployed
DUBAI: A fire that ripped through a factory at an industrial area in southern Dubai is now under control, the government’s official media office said.

”Fire at a plastic recycling factory in Jebel Ali is fully under control with no reported injuries,” said a tweet by the Dubai Media Office.

Earlier footages show thick smoke almost enveloping the skyline of the industrial zone.

In a separate tweet, the Dubai Civil Defense confirmed a fire was reported at 9:21 a.m., engulfing a factory that produces cardboard and processes timber.

No casulaties were reported in the incident.

Firefighters from Jebel Ali, Dubai Investments Park and Dubai Parks were deployed.

 

France tells Iran to stop ballistic missile work designed for nuclear weapons

Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
0

France tells Iran to stop ballistic missile work designed for nuclear weapons

Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
0

PARIS: France on Friday called on Iran to immediately stop all activities linked to ballistic missiles that could carry nuclear weapons after Tehran said it could put two satellites into orbit in the coming weeks.
"France recalls that the Iranian missile programme is not conform with UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing.
"It calls on Iran to immediately cease all ballistic missile-related activities designed to carry nuclear weapons, including tests using ballistic missile technology."
Von der Muhll was responding to comments by President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday, who said two satellites would be sent into space using Iran-made missiles.

