Fire in Dubai industrial area now under control

DUBAI: A fire that ripped through a factory at an industrial area in southern Dubai is now under control, the government’s official media office said.

”Fire at a plastic recycling factory in Jebel Ali is fully under control with no reported injuries,” said a tweet by the Dubai Media Office.

Fire at a plastic recycling factory in Jebel Ali is fully under control with no reported injuries. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 11, 2019

Earlier footages show thick smoke almost enveloping the skyline of the industrial zone.

In a separate tweet, the Dubai Civil Defense confirmed a fire was reported at 9:21 a.m., engulfing a factory that produces cardboard and processes timber.

No casulaties were reported in the incident.

Firefighters from Jebel Ali, Dubai Investments Park and Dubai Parks were deployed.