Houthi drone control center destroyed in Yemen as US condemns Lahaj attack

A wounded Yemen soldier moments after a Houthi drone explodes above Yemen's Al-Anad airbase on Jan.10 2019 . (AFP)
  • Strike comes after six people were killed when the Houthis exploded a drone above a military parade in Lahaj
  • United States on "strongly condemned" the attack at Al-Anad Air Base
JEDDAH: A Houthi communications center controlling drones has been destroyed, the Arab coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said Friday.

The location of the drone control center was formerly occupied by a Yemeni communications company but was then taken over by Houthi militia who turned it into an operations center.

On Thursday, six people were killed when the Houthis exploded a drone above a military parade in Lahaj province.

The United States on Friday "strongly condemned" the attack at Al-Anad Air Base, which jeopardizes a ceasefire for the port of Hodeidah agreed at talks in Sweden last month.

"This attack contravenes the spirit of the Hodeidah ceasefire and the progress made last month at the UN-led talks in Sweden," the State Department said. "We urge all sides to honor the commitments they made in Sweden to their fellow Yemenis by refraining from violence and provocative acts."

The escalation came after the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths this week warned "substantial progress" was needed on the ground before full-blown negotiations could be launched on ending the civil war.

Britain on Friday presented a UN Security Council draft resolution that would expand the international observer mission monitoring the Hodeidah ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to reach millions.
The council is expected to vote on the measure next week, diplomats said.
The mission would provide for the deployment of up to 75 monitors in the rebel-held city of Hodeida and its port along with the ports of Saleef and Ras Issa for an initial period of six months, AFP reported.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "expeditiously" deploy the full mission, led by retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert.
Meanwhile, a large explosion took place at an oil refinery in Aden on Friday evening, Al Arabiya reported. The cause of the blast was unclear

Arrest ordered after Emirati forced caged Asian workers to cheer for UAE football team

Updated 43 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

Arrest ordered after Emirati forced caged Asian workers to cheer for UAE football team

  • Video shows workers being urged to switch allegiances ahead of India-UAE Asian Cup match
  • UAE Attorney General says the video goes against the country's values of tolerance
Updated 43 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s Attorney General ordered the arrest of a man who posted a video on social media showing him forcing a group of Asian employees to cheer for the UAE national football team ahead of their Asian Cup encounter with India.

The men, who are employees of the Emirati citizen seen in the video, are in a chicken wire fenced cage and being urged to switch allegiances and cheer for the UAE national team over India. When they do as ordered, they are then released from the cage.

The Attorney General said the arrest order was issued, “given that such conduct is deemed illegal in the UAE and against the country’s values of tolerance.”

A screen grab of the Emirati citizen urging his employees to cheer for the UAE. (Social Media)

The person who filmed and posted the video has been apprehended and referred to “the Public Prosecution for investigation,” Sharjah Police Headquarters said.

Sharjah Police also said that the behavior shown in the video is contrary to the “customs and traditions” of UAE citizens.

Sharjah police urged all members of society to familiarise themselves with laws relating to social media use so that they are not disciplined.

