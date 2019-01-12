You are here

  • Home
  • 2nd Qassim Book Fair attracts big crowds
﻿

2nd Qassim Book Fair attracts big crowds

1 / 4
More than 200 publishing houses have taken part, as well as many government agencies, companies and authors. (SPA)
2 / 4
More than 200 publishing houses have taken part, as well as many government agencies, companies and authors. (SPA)
3 / 4
More than 200 publishing houses have taken part, as well as many government agencies, companies and authors. (SPA)
4 / 4
More than 200 publishing houses have taken part, as well as many government agencies, companies and authors. (SPA)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

2nd Qassim Book Fair attracts big crowds

  • More than 200 publishing houses have taken part, as well as many government agencies, companies and authors
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The 2nd Qassim Book Fair, organized by the municipality of Buraidah, attracted thousands of visitors on Friday.
Held at the Qassim International Convention and Exhibition Center, the fair offers a variety of cultural events to promote the publishing industry in Saudi Arabia. More than 200 publishing houses have taken part, as well as many government agencies, companies and authors.
Ahmed Al-Hamdan, vice president of the Arab Publishers Association, said that the event would help to encourage society to read.

 

Topics: Qassim book fair Saudi Arabia

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Literature and art attract thousands to Jeddah Book Fair
0
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah International Book Fair’s tale of success

KSA reaffirms commitment to renewable energy

The IRENA commission also warned that countries are heavily dependent on fossil fuel exports would need to adapt to avoid "serious economic consequences". (Supplied)
Updated 12 January 2019
Arab News
0

KSA reaffirms commitment to renewable energy

  • The IRENA commission also warned that countries are heavily dependent on fossil fuel exports would need to adapt to avoid "serious economic consequences"
Updated 12 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reaffirmed that it is working, in the framework of Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020, to build a sustainable renewable energy sector that includes industries, services, technology localization and qualified human resources.
The reaffirmation came in a speech by Dr. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Sultan, president of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, who led a Saudi delegation at the ninth session of the General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi.

Topics: International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE)

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Saudi energy minister to visit Gwadar for oil refinery prospects
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia delegation head to global renewable energy meeting

Latest updates

2nd Qassim Book Fair attracts big crowds
0
Democratic Hawaii Rep. Gabbard running for president in 2020
0
US govt shutdown compromises Miami airport operations
0
Trudeau says China not respecting diplomatic immunity
0
Leader of Venezuela Congress says he is prepared to assume presidency
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.