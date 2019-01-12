2nd Qassim Book Fair attracts big crowds

JEDDAH: The 2nd Qassim Book Fair, organized by the municipality of Buraidah, attracted thousands of visitors on Friday.

Held at the Qassim International Convention and Exhibition Center, the fair offers a variety of cultural events to promote the publishing industry in Saudi Arabia. More than 200 publishing houses have taken part, as well as many government agencies, companies and authors.

Ahmed Al-Hamdan, vice president of the Arab Publishers Association, said that the event would help to encourage society to read.