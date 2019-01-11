You are here

  • Home
  • Number of Sri Lankan housemaids in Gulf up
﻿

Number of Sri Lankan housemaids in Gulf up

It is estimated that there are 1.5 million Sri Lankans currently working in the Middle East. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 January 2019
Mohammed Rasooldeen
0

Number of Sri Lankan housemaids in Gulf up

  • It is estimated that there are 1.5 million Sri Lankans currently working in the Middle East
Updated 12 January 2019
Mohammed Rasooldeen
0

COLOMBO: The number of workers leaving Sri Lanka to take up jobs as housemaids in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Far East has soared by more than 16 percent in the past year.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar were the main destinations in the Middle East for domestic employees coming from the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, with Japan and South Korea most popular in the Far East.
Figures for the areas highlighted show that a total of 64,965 people left Sri Lanka to work as housemaids in 2018, an increase from 55,884 the year before.
Madhava Deshapriya, deputy general manager for corporate communications at the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, told Arab News on Friday that the upward trend is being put down to recruitment agencies making salary payments of up to SR6,000 ($1,600) to housemaids in advance of them leaving Sri Lanka for their new jobs abroad.
One Sri Lankan recruitment agent, Abdul Rahman, said new laws restricting working hours for women had encouraged maids to seek out better-paid jobs in other countries. It is estimated that there are 1.5 million Sri Lankans currently working in the Middle East.

Topics: Sri lankan house maids

Related

0
Middle-East
Migrant maids in Oman at risk as India scraps rescue scheme
0
Middle-East
Kuwait arrests 2 Filipinos accused of helping runaway maids

Clashes erupt in Yemen’s Hodeidah despite truce

Updated 40 min 24 sec ago
AFP
0

Clashes erupt in Yemen’s Hodeidah despite truce

  • Artillery and machine-gun exchanges rocked the southern part of Hodeidah in early morning before tapering off later in day
  • UN officials say 80 percent of the population — 24 million people — are in need of aid
Updated 40 min 24 sec ago
AFP
0

HODEIDAH: Clashes erupted between Houthi militia and government forces in Yemen’s flashpoint port city of Hodeidah on Saturday, dealing a new blow to a fragile truce, an AFP correspondent reported.
Artillery and machine-gun exchanges rocked the southern part of Hodeidah in early morning before tapering off later in day, the correspondent said.
The Houthi-held port city, which is a lifeline for the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid, was for months the main front line in the Yemeni conflict after government forces supported by Saudi Arabia and its allies launched an offensive to capture it in June.
But last month the warring parties agreed a cease-fire for Hodeidah during UN-sponsored talks in Sweden.
The United Nations has said the truce has largely held since it came into force on December 18 but there have been delays in the agreed pullback of the Houthis and government forces.
The Houthis control most of Hodeidah while government forces are deployed on its southern and eastern outskirts.
The conflict has killed nearly 10,000 people and unleashed the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.
UN aid officials say 80 percent of the population — 24 million people — are in need of aid and nearly 10 million are just one step away from famine.
UN aid coordinator Lise Grande visited Hodeidah on Friday and met local officials, the head of Yemen’s National Authority for the Administration and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Jaber Al-Razahi, said.
“The reason for the visit of UN humanitarian coordinator Lisa Grande to Hodeidah is to see the humanitarian situation ... and ensure the arrival of aid through the port,” Al-Razahi said.

Topics: Yemen Hodeidah Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
UN envoy holds talks with Yemen president amid preparations to boost Hodeidah monitoring team
0
Middle-East
Houthis destroy relief aid depots in Hodeidah

Latest updates

Clashes erupt in Yemen’s Hodeidah despite truce
0
Several injured in central Paris bakery explosion
0
Congo’s ruling coalition wins majority in national assembly
0
Apple demanded $1 billion for chance to win iPhone chip contract, Qualcomm CEO testifies
0
No further US waivers on Iran oil sanctions: official
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.