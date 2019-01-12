Palestinians mourn woman killed by Israeli fire at protest

You are here

Relatives of Amal Al-Taramsi, who was shot dead by Israeli forces during protests along the Gaza border yesterday, mourn during her funeral in Gaza City on Saturday, January 12, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 12 January 2019
AP
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: Hundreds of Palestinians have gathered for the funeral of a woman killed by Israeli forces at a protest near the perimeter fence, this year’s first fatality from the weekly mass demonstrations.
Amal Al-Taramsi, a 43-year-old activist who had regularly attended the protests, was buried Saturday after being shot the day before.
Of the 186 Palestinians killed since the protests were launched last spring, only three were women. A 21-year-old medic and a 14-year-old girl were killed last year.
Gaza’s Hamas rulers have orchestrated the protests, in part to call for the lifting of a crippling decade-long Israeli and Egyptian blockade.
The demonstrations draw Palestinians of all ages, but it is usually young men who approach the fence, often hurling rocks and firebombs at Israeli forces on the other side.

Egyptian security forces kill 6 militants in desert raid

Updated 12 January 2019
AP
0

Egyptian security forces kill 6 militants in desert raid

  • Egypt has been battling Islamic militants for years
  • An all-out military campaign to quash their insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula began nearly a year ago
Updated 12 January 2019
AP
0

CAIRO: Egypt’s interior Ministry says security forces have killed six Islamic militants in a raid on their desert hideout south of the capital Cairo.
It said the militants killed in the early Saturday raid were hiding in an area between the southern provinces of Sohag and Assiut. The militants were killed in a firefight initiated by the militants, it added.
Egypt has been battling Islamic militants for years. An all-out military campaign to quash their insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula began nearly a year ago with the government throwing into battle tens of thousands of troops, jet-fighters, tanks and helicopter gunships.
The campaign brought to a halt high-profile attacks blamed on the militants, like one last year in which they killed more than 300 worshippers in a Sinai mosque.

