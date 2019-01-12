You are here

Egyptian security forces kill 6 militants in desert raid

An all-out Egyptian military campaign to quash Islamic militants’ insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula began nearly a year ago. (AFP)
Updated 12 January 2019
AP
  Egypt has been battling Islamic militants for years
  An all-out military campaign to quash their insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula began nearly a year ago
Updated 12 January 2019
AP
CAIRO: Egypt’s interior Ministry says security forces have killed six Islamic militants in a raid on their desert hideout south of the capital Cairo.
It said the militants killed in the early Saturday raid were hiding in an area between the southern provinces of Sohag and Assiut. The militants were killed in a firefight initiated by the militants, it added.
Egypt has been battling Islamic militants for years. An all-out military campaign to quash their insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula began nearly a year ago with the government throwing into battle tens of thousands of troops, jet-fighters, tanks and helicopter gunships.
The campaign brought to a halt high-profile attacks blamed on the militants, like one last year in which they killed more than 300 worshippers in a Sinai mosque.

Topics: Egypt

Pompeo: US relationship with Saudi Arabia essential for Middle East stability

Updated 12 January 2019
Arab News
  US secretary of state says America wants an Arab coalition capable of facing the different challenges in the region
  Pompeo holds talks in Abu Dhabi with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
Updated 12 January 2019
Arab News
LONDON: The United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia is essential to the Middle East’s stability and security, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday. 

The US secretary of state told Al Arabiya that America wants an Arab coalition and force that is capable of facing the different challenges in the region. He added that the US will not be leaving the Middle East, and that destroying Daesh is a priority.

Pompeo is on a whistlestop regional tour aimed at reassuring US allies after President Donald Trump’s shock decision to withdraw all US troops from Syria. He was in Abu Dhabi on Saturday after a visit to Bahrain on Friday.

He told Al Arabiya that the US withdrawal from Syria does not contradict its strategy towards Iran, and nor does it mean a retreat with regards to fighting terrorism. 

The Iranian people should know that interfering in the affairs of other states is “unacceptable,” and the US wants to hear the voice of the Iranian people, Pompeo said. 

The US top diplomat has also visited Cairo, Amman, Baghdad, and the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital of Irbil.

The United States plans to jointly host a global summit focused on the Middle East, particularly Iran, next month in Poland, the US State Department said on Friday. The gathering will take place in Warsaw from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, it said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News in an interview on Friday that the meeting would "focus on Middle East stability and peace and freedom and security here in this region, and that includes an important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilizing influence." 

Pompeo said that a number of matters would be discussed at the summit, the most important of which would be Iran.

 

 

Topics: US Saudi Arabia Middle East

