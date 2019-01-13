Pompeo: A united GCC is essential for planned MESA alliance

DUBAI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that a rift between Qatar and its Arab Gulf neighbours had gone on for too long.

"We are all more powerful when we are working together and disputes are limited. When we have a common challenge, disputes between countries with shared objectives are never helpful," he said at a press conference in Qatar.

Pompeo also said that a united GCC is essential for the planned MESA alliance, and that the US has agreed with Qatar on a widening presence in the Udaid military base.

Pompeo arrived in Doha on Sunday and signed several agreements with Qatari officials.

Pompeo said countering Iran’s terror operations and proxy militia is one of President Donald Trump’s top priorities in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya News Channel on Saturday.

“Countering Iran, the threat from the world’s largest state sponsor of terror – the Islamic Republic of Iran, is something President Trump has identified as one of his top priorities. We are determined to do that, we will do it with our partners in the Middle East. This is a mission for the world. It’s incredibly important and we are determined to do it,” Pompeo said during the UAE leg of his Middle East tour.

The secretary of state was previously in Manama, Cairo, Amman, Baghdad, and the Kurdish capital Erbil on a tour that is pushing Washington’s continuous support for the region in confronting Iran and extremist groups such as Daesh.

Pompeo also commented on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was slain inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year.

“President Trump made clear immediately in the aftermath of this murder that the relationship is broader and deeper and bigger than that,” Pompeo said. “We absolutely have expectations when things go wrong, when heinous acts have occurred, people need to be held accountable for this, but this relationship predated that and the relationship must go forward. We have to have a good relation with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and this administration intends to do so”.

The US Secretary of State will also be travelling to Warsaw in February to attend a joint US-Poland hosted Iran-focused world summit.

(With agencies)