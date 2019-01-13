You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi shares lead Gulf market gains
﻿

Saudi shares lead Gulf market gains

nvestors talk as they monitor screens displaying stock information at the Saudi stock exchange in Riyadh. (File: Reuters)
Updated 13 January 2019
Reuters
0

Saudi shares lead Gulf market gains

  • Trading volumes thin ahead of companies’ results
  • Saudi Cable Co. shares jump by 10 percent
Updated 13 January 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Most Gulf markets closed in positive territory on Sunday but trading volumes were thin as investors awaited company results reporting that will begin this week.
In Egypt, the index gained 1.2 percent, but Global Telecom Holding plunged 7 percent after announcing earlier on Sunday its plan to convert outstanding shareholder loans of $370.6 million plus accrued interest into equity.
Global Telecom Holding said its financial position and cash flow would remain unchanged after the conversion, given this is a non-cash transaction. But the stock took a hit, plunging to a month’s low. Earlier this month the firm also said it planned to raise capital via a rights issue of 11.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($627.10 million), corresponding to the issuance of 19.3 billion new shares with a par value of 0.58 Egyptian pounds.
In the Gulf, most major markets closed slightly up, with the Saudi exchange leading the gains. The index rose 1 percent, lifted by a 5.5 percent surge by Al Tayyar Travel Group Holding Company, a 2 percent gain by heavyweight Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corp. and a 10 percent jump by Saudi Cable Co. The latter, a loss-making electrical wires manufacturer, has been gaining value since Dec. 26, when it leapt after reaching a final settlement agreement with commercial creditors on 313.6 million riyals ($83.61 million) in loans.
The Dubai index closed in negative territory, shedding 0.3 percent, reversing gains made in early trading. Union Properties lost 1.9 percent, weighing on the index as it was the stock registering the highest trading volume.
The Kuwait exchange, Boursa Kuwait, upgraded Qurain Petrochemical and Human Soft Holding Co. to the premier market, where the index closed 0.4 percent up on Sunday.

Topics: Egypt Gulf Saudi Arabia Dubai Kuwait

Oil price forecast at $70 for 2019

Updated 13 January 2019
Arab News
0

Oil price forecast at $70 for 2019

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees oil demand growth remaining roughly unchanged
  • Oman’s oil minister sees prices at $60-$70 a barrel this year
Updated 13 January 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Bank of America Merrill Lynch has retained its forecast that oil will average at $70 this year, after prices rebounded from a two-year low in December.

Despite recent market volatility and economic jitters, the bank sees oil demand growth remaining roughly unchanged at 1.2 million barrels a day in 2019, according to its Global Energy Weekly report.

“Despite bearish investor positioning, Brent has bounced back above $60 a barrel and we retain our $70 a barrel forecast for 2019,” the bank said.

“As we revisit our balances in the light of the recent volatility, we adjust demand for lower growth but do not embed a much feared recession into our forecasts.”

A output-cut deal between OPEC and other producers from outside the group led by Russia — together known as OPEC+ — is likely to see a drop in output by 1.6 million barrels a day, the bank said.

“We see a major rebalancing with Saudi (Arabia) and UAE likely reducing output by 1.2 million barrels a day from November levels … Other members of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) should help too,” it said.

The steep fall in oil prices in the last quarter of 2018 was partly due to a reversal of the inventory declines observed during the first half of the year, the bank noted.

Despite the relatively upbeat forecast for oil prices this year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned about the sensitivity of the market to changes in global GDP growth.

The price of Brent crude could drop to $35 a barrel if global GDP slows down from 3.5 percent to 2.0 percent, the bank said.

The bank’s forecast of oil at $70 marks the upper limit of prices predicted by Oman’s oil minister. Mohammed Al-Rumhi told Bloomberg TV that the OPEC+ agreement can sustain prices at $60 a barrel, and that he sees crude trading between that bottom and $70 this year.

Topics: Oil Price

Latest updates

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority licensed investments rise by 99% in 2018
0
Infiniti QX Inspiration: An SUV for the electrified era
0
STC’s new appointments in line with Vision 2030
0
Novartis hosts graduation for Saudi pharmacists
0
2 shot outside mall in Salt Lake City suburb
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.