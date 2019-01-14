You are here

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority licensed investments rise by 99% in 2018

SAGIA seeks to align itself with Vision 2030. (Supplied)
  SAGIA seeks to align itself with Vision 2030
JEDDAH: The achievements report of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) for 2018 showed a 99 percent increase in the number of licensed investments and a 100 percent increase in the number of investment expansion requests.
The report also showed that the time required for issuing a new license has been reduced to 2.5 hours, the time required for modification services has been reduced to three hours, and the investors’ general satisfaction rate has reached 94 percent.
Ibrahim Saleh Al-Suwail, deputy governor of SAGIA, highlighted the most important investment sectors in Saudi Arabia, pointing out that the networking and information technology sector had the largest number of investments in 2018 compared to 2017, with an increase of 200 percent in the number of investment projects.
He added that the professional, scientific and technical services sector has ranked second, with an increase of 155 percent in the number of investment projects, followed by the wholesale and retail trade sector, which ranked third with an increase of 103 percent, and the manufacturing sector, which ranked fourth with an increase of 74 percent.
Al-Suwail said that the rise in the number of licensed investments and the number of investment expansion requests in Saudi Arabia was the fruit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to a number of countries and capitals, which played a great role in highlighting the potential and investment opportunities in the Kingdom to achieve Vision 2030 through signing several agreements with countries that have economic experience in various fields.
“The crown prince’s visit to these countries has succeeded in establishing a new image for the Kingdom and creating a competitive environment and a serious campaign to reduce the country’s reliance on oil revenue,” he continued.
Al-Suwail pointed out that SAGIA has recently taken several steps to provide its services with reliability and ease and within a competitive time period through establishing links with several government agencies, including the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, and Meras eServices Platform, which provides access to the e-services of more than 40 different government agencies.
Through its strategy, SAGIA seeks to align itself with Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA)

Number of life coaches growing in Saudi Arabia

Saudi transformation life coach Waleed Arab. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 14 January 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Number of life coaches growing in Saudi Arabia

  "Your body listens to your thoughts," said Arab, adding that life coaching is very different from counseling
JEDDAH: Sometimes in life people need a helping hand, some physically, others financially, but increasingly emotionally.
YouPositive, a Jeddah-based online life coaching platform, offers that help. Pioneers in online life coaching, they are seeking to bridge the gap between counseling, self-help and technology.
On Saturday, they hosted the first of a series of January events at the City Hub in Al-Nahda district.
Founder and CEO Zahra Al-Mohanna said: “YouPositive is pioneering a marketplace for life coaching, with technological solutions for service providers and clients alike.
“We have created a solution that suits Saudi and Middle Eastern culture, where you can find a coach wherever you are and at your leisure. We pick the right service providers via background checks and interviews, as well as referrals from their clients.”
She added: “YouPositive serves individuals and companies equally, with coaching programs tailored to their needs.”
Saudi life coach Waleed Arab was at the City Hub event to give a lecture, called My Emotions. In it, he tried to shed light on how to understand emotions.

Body and emotions
During his lecture, Arab explained the limbic system and its function, to explain the link between the body and emotions.
“Your body listens to your thoughts,” said Arab, adding that life coaching is very different from counseling.
“A life coach is not a certified person, who can give you medication or anything that may effect your health. Coaching is a psychological tool. The coach paves the way for you to reach your goals.”
He also highlighted the growing popularity of life coaching in the Kingdom. “We are getting there. We have just started, but we have a good number of certified life coaches in Saudi Arabia.”

Specific area of mind
Life coaching is important, explained Arab, because: “We are tapping into a very specific area of the mind, looking to enlighten the person about what is missing in their current mindset. You can examine areas you had not discovered before.
“Just imagine yourself living in a dark room. A coach will help enlighten you and your senses, and show you that there is much more outside for you to explore.”
The reaction to YouPositive, and their January program, has been largely upbeat.
“Life coaches help us improve by changing the way we think,” said Radhya Bahamdoun, an attendee at Arab’s lecture.

Topics: psychological treatment psychology Saudi life

