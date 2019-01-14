You are here

  • Home
  • Several Houthis killed in clashes with Yemeni army
﻿

Several Houthis killed in clashes with Yemeni army

The number of casualties exceeded 20, the report explained, although it did not detail how many were dead. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
0

Several Houthis killed in clashes with Yemeni army

  • The number of casualties exceeded 20, the report explained, although it did not detail how many were dead
  • Eyewitnesses reported that heavy clashes continued between the two fronts on Sunday in surrounding villages
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Several Houthi militants, including a commander, were killed and others wounded in heavy clashes with the Yemeni army in the southern city of Damt, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya News Channel reported.

The number of casualties exceeded 20, the report explained, although it did not detail how many were dead.

Yemeni sources revealed that the Arab coalition-backed Yemeni forces foiled two Houthi attempts at attacking troops in Al-Hariwa mountains and in Al-Haqab village.

Eyewitnesses reported that heavy clashes continued between the two fronts on Sunday in surrounding villages.

Topics: Houthi Yemen Arab Coalition

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia distributes food to Nigerian, Yemeni refugees

UK summons Iran ambassador over case of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
0

UK summons Iran ambassador over case of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: The UK's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt summoned Iran's ambassador in London over the jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the BBC reported on Monday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been jailed in Tehran, is going on hunger strike in protest at her treatment, her employer and her husband said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 40, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit.

She was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran's clerical establishment, a charge denied by her family and the Foundation, a charity organisation that operates independently of Thomson Reuters and Reuters News.

"Nazanin called me this morning to confirm from Evin prison that she has started this hunger strike this morning. It is initially a three-day hunger strike," her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said.

He said Nazanin was taking the action to press demands for access to specialist doctors to address health concerns and to be allowed such treatment as they prescribed.

A spokesman for Iran's judiciary declined to comment, while Britain's foreign office declined to comment on the ambassador's summoning.

Iran has said that the trial and the verdict are in the hands of the judiciary.

Monique Villa, CEO of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, said it was "extremely shocking to see our colleague ... going on hunger strike to protest at her inhumane treatment."

Britain has advised British-Iranian dual nationals against all but essential travel to Iran, tightening its existing travel advice and warning it has only limited powers to support them if detained. 

(With agencies)

Topics: Middle East Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe UK Iran

Related

Special 0
World
Iran ambassador should be summoned ‘every day’ until Zaghari-Ratcliffe released: UK lawmaker
Special 0
Middle-East
Jailed aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband appeals to Iranian minister on UK visit

Latest updates

Police helicopter crashes in Brazil, rescue underway
0
Palestine to treat Jordan clash like a final
0
Tarek Mishkhas appointed as Deputy Editor of Arab News
0
Dubai Parks and Resorts reports 22% growth in visits
0
China envisions moon base after far-side success
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.