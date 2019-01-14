Chrissy Teigen nails her red carpet look with Maison Yeya

DUBAI: US model and social media darling Chrissy Teigen wore a dreamy gown by Dubai-based fashion house Maison Yeya to the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.



The autumn/winter 2018 dress was designed by the label’s Egyptian founder, Yasmine Yeya, and features a thigh-high split, gorgeous sweetheart neckline and a waist-cinching belt.



Chosen for Teigen by celebrity stylist Monica Rose, the silver-grey gown was also worn by superstar Nicole Scherzinger when she performed at an event in Dubai last year.



Teigen took the look to new heights with Stuart Weitzman sandals and Jaipur Jewels diamond earrings.

The awards show saw Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” — an ode to the director’s childhood in 1970s Mexico City — named as the big winner of the night.



“Roma” won trophies for best picture, best foreign-language film, and for both director and cinematography for Cuaron, AFP reported.



“This bunch of Mexicans are not as bad as sometimes they are portrayed,” said Cuaron said, a reference to President Donald Trump’s hard-line rhetoric on immigration.



Shot in black and white, and filmed in Spanish and the indigenous Mixtec language, “Roma” is a semi-autobiographical chronicle of a year in the life of Cuaron’s family and his childhood nanny.



“Roma” — the title a reference to a posh Mexico City neighborhood — earlier won two Golden Globes and is a leading contender for an Oscar at the Academy Awards ceremony in February.



Christian Bale, who portrayed former US vice president Dick Cheney in “Vice,” won awards in the Best Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy categories, while Glenn Close (“The Wife“) and Lady Gaga (“A Star is Born“) jointly won in the Best Actress category.



Mahershala Ali (“Green Book“) walked away with a Best Supporting Actor win, while Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk“) won for Best Supporting Actress.



Offbeat 18th century royal romp “The Favorite” won the award for Best Acting Ensemble, while its star Olivia Colman won the Best Actress in a Comedy award.



“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won the Best Animated Feature award, beating out stiff competition from Pixar-Disney’s “The Incredibles 2,” Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and director Wes Anderson’s quirky “Isle of Dogs.”



Tom Cruise vehicle “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” won the Best Action Movie award, beating Marvel-Disney box office blockbusters “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity Wars.”



The multi-nominated “Black Panther” however won awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.



“Crazy Rich Asians” won in the Best Comedy category, beating out “The Favourite” and “The Death of Stalin,” among others.



Seen as a barometer for the Oscars, the Critics’ Choice Awards also includes awards for the best of television.



“The Americans” took the award for Best Drama Series, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” took the Best Comedy Series award, with its star Rachel Brosnahan winning in the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category.