You are here

  • Home
  • Tarek Mishkhas appointed as Deputy Editor of Arab News
﻿

Tarek Mishkhas appointed as Deputy Editor of Arab News

Tarek Mishkas (L) was appointed by Faisal J. Abbas (R) as the new Deputy Editor in Chief of Arab News
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
0

Tarek Mishkhas appointed as Deputy Editor of Arab News

  • Mishkhas previously served as Editor of sister publications Urdu News and Malayalam News
  • He will be based out of the newspaper's Riyadh headquarters, will help streamline local and international operations
Updated 14 January 2019
Arab News
0

Riyadh - Arab News today announced the appointment of accomplished Saudi journalist, Tarek Mishkhas, as Deputy Editor-in-Chief. He will be based at the newspaper’s Riyadh headquarters within the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) building in Riyadh. 

“We at Arab News are extremely delighted to welcome Tarek Mishkhas back into the fold. His unique and long experience will be utilized in a wide array of tasks and responsibilities,” said Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas. 

Until recently, Mishkhas worked as the Editor of sister SRMG publications Malayalam news and Urdu news. He also previously served as the deputy editor of Arab News between 1994 and 1999. He holds a journalism diploma from the prestigious Thomson Foundation. Throughout his career, Tarek was honored with multiple journalism awards. 

Commenting on his appointment, Mishkas said he is looking forward to his new role and responsibilities. 

“ I am delighted to return to Arab News at this exciting time of transformation and expansion. I look forward to working with the team under the leadership of the Editor-in-Chief and supporting them in any way possible,” he said. 

Arab News also announced promoting both Senior Managing Editor Hani Hazaimeh and Head of Operations Arkan Shaker Al-Adnani to the position of Assistant Editor-in-Chief. 

Established in 1975, Arab News has been the voice of a changing region for over four decades. It provides millions of English readers worldwide with reliable news and insightful views on the Middle East. It has a large network of reporters and contributors around the world as well as bureaus in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, London and Islamabad.

Topics: Arab News

Pakistan journalist wins AFP’s Kate Webb Prize

Updated 14 January 2019
AFP
0

Pakistan journalist wins AFP’s Kate Webb Prize

  • The award recognizes journalism by locally-hired reporters in Asia operating in risky or difficult conditions
  • Hashim was honored for a series of articles on ethnic Pashtuns and other minority groups caught in the crossfire of Pakistan’s fight against militants
Updated 14 January 2019
AFP
0

ISLAMABAD: Freelance reporter Asad Hashim was named as winner of the 2018 Agence France-Presse Kate Webb Prize on Monday for his coverage of the plight of ethnic Pashtuns and blasphemy issues in his native Pakistan.
The award, named after one of AFP’s finest correspondents, recognizes journalism by locally-hired reporters in Asia operating in risky or difficult conditions.
Hashim, 33, was honored for a series of articles on ethnic Pashtuns and other minority groups caught in the crossfire of Pakistan’s fight against militants.
These included an investigative report into enforced disappearances allegedly conducted by the country’s powerful military and a reporting mission to the South Waziristan tribal region — birthplace of Pakistan’s Taliban — to look into the civilian toll from land mines.
Pakistan has battled homegrown militancy for nearly 15 years, with tens of thousands of people killed, and insurgents retain the ability to carry out devastating attacks despite recent improvements in security.
“These are challenging times for journalists in Pakistan, and Asad Hashim’s work stands out for the kind of courageous, independent reporting the Kate Webb Prize was created to recognize,” said AFP Asia-Pacific regional director Philippe Massonnet.
“His deeply-researched articles tackle sensitive subjects with an admirable balance of passion, commitment and journalistic detachment.”
The award also recognized his work on other highly sensitive issues, such as Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and the country’s judicial system.
“I am honored by the jury’s decision to select my work this year,” Hashim said after learning he was the winner of the 2018 prize.
“I consider the award not just a recognition of my work, but of all Pakistani journalists, who have been working in an increasingly restrictive reporting environment over the last year.”
The Kate Webb Prize, with a 3,000 euro ($3,400) purse, honors journalists working in perilous or difficult conditions in Asia, and is named after a crusading AFP reporter who died in 2007 at the age of 64, after a career covering the world’s troublespots.
The award, which in 2017 went to Myanmar journalist Mratt Kyaw Thu for his brave coverage of ethnic and religious conflict in his homeland, is administered by AFP and the Webb family.
The prize will be formally presented at a ceremony in March.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Dozens of Pakistani companies in Jeddah for trade meet 
Special 0
World
Pakistan’s tribal region to get its first police force

Latest updates

Trump a Russian agent? 'Never,' he says
0
5th Shop Bahrain launched with fun-filled activities
0
OPPO unveils Find X 5G prototype
0
flyadeal welcomes Al-Theeb to initial A320 fleet
0
United Stars contracted by SABIC to transport chemicals
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.