Tarek Mishkhas appointed as Deputy Editor of Arab News

Riyadh - Arab News today announced the appointment of accomplished Saudi journalist, Tarek Mishkhas, as Deputy Editor-in-Chief. He will be based at the newspaper’s Riyadh headquarters within the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) building in Riyadh.

“We at Arab News are extremely delighted to welcome Tarek Mishkhas back into the fold. His unique and long experience will be utilized in a wide array of tasks and responsibilities,” said Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas.

Until recently, Mishkhas worked as the Editor of sister SRMG publications Malayalam news and Urdu news. He also previously served as the deputy editor of Arab News between 1994 and 1999. He holds a journalism diploma from the prestigious Thomson Foundation. Throughout his career, Tarek was honored with multiple journalism awards.

Commenting on his appointment, Mishkas said he is looking forward to his new role and responsibilities.

“ I am delighted to return to Arab News at this exciting time of transformation and expansion. I look forward to working with the team under the leadership of the Editor-in-Chief and supporting them in any way possible,” he said.

Arab News also announced promoting both Senior Managing Editor Hani Hazaimeh and Head of Operations Arkan Shaker Al-Adnani to the position of Assistant Editor-in-Chief.

Established in 1975, Arab News has been the voice of a changing region for over four decades. It provides millions of English readers worldwide with reliable news and insightful views on the Middle East. It has a large network of reporters and contributors around the world as well as bureaus in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, London and Islamabad.