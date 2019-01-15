Investigation ordered into video of girl complaining of abuse by father

JEDDAH: Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mujib has ordered an urgent investigation into a video posted on social media showing a young woman alleging abuse by her father, along with any legal action deemed necessary as a result.
The clip features a girl who complains of being abused by her father and tells of her escape from the family home.
The video is not thought to be related to the case of Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed Al-Qunun, who arrived in Canada on Saturday, a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would take her in as a refugee. The 18 year old ran away from her family during a trip to Kuwait then flew to Bangkok and claimed asylum, alleging that she had been subjected to physical and psychological abuse by her family and feared she would be killed if she was sent back to them.
