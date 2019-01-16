Saudi student leads new wave of female Uber drivers

You are here

23-year-old Shahad Hamad, a part-time Uber driver, hits the streets of Riyadh, navigating her way throughx the Saudi capital. (AN photo)
RIYADH: A 23-year-old Saudi university student is spearheading a new wave of women taxi drivers in the Kingdom.

Shahad Hamad has become one of the first female cabbies to work for Uber in Saudi Arabia since the lifting of the country’s ban on women driving.

The English translation student has found new self-confidence since taking up her part-time role with Uber in Riyadh.

Talking to Arab News, Shahad said she was looking forward to more women getting behind the wheel and joining her in the taxi ranks.

So far the young driver has received nothing but rave reviews from her passengers and said she “felt ecstatic” about the positive feedback.

“I never would have imagined the amount of support I have received from people. It’s helped me on my journey,” Shahad said. 

“I expected that my generation would be excited to see a young female Uber driver; what I didn’t expect was the older generation to be just as enthusiastic, if not more so. It was a big boost for me when older passengers complimented me on my braveness.”

On the subject of reactions from male passengers, Shahad said: “I’ve never had a problem with any passenger, regardless of their gender. However, male passengers always choose to ride in the back seat, although I did have an Asian passenger who sat in the front with me chatting about my experience.”

Her job has also relieved transport difficulties at her family home. 

“We only had one driver in my family and there was huge pressure and arguments about who went out and when,” she said. “It was a struggle just to go for dinner with friends because of the lack of transport.”

Uber recently rolled out a registration portal on its website specifically aimed at Saudi women. 

The “Masaruky” initiative offers information to women in the country interested in taking up roles as drivers with the company.

The move follows growing interest from Saudi women looking to benefit from the earning opportunities presented to them by becoming taxi drivers.

Uber also wants to help women access affordable transportation.

A spokesman for Uber in the Middle East said hundreds of women had registered on its website and expressed an interest in becoming cab drivers.

“The Masaruky initiative aims to increase the participation of women in the workforce through access to affordable transportation, in addition to increasing their access to flexible economic opportunities through Uber’s technology,” the spokesman added.

As yet, Shahad has not met any other female Uber drivers, but she is encouraging her friends to join her. 

“It’s a fun job. There used to be misconceptions surrounding it. But all I have received so far is positive feedback and support.”

Saudi Arabia, South Korea reach agreement on visas

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia, South Korea reach agreement on visas

  • Cabinet OKs air transport pact with Indonesia
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet met to discuss a series of national and global developments on Tuesday, in a session chaired by King Salman.

At the forefront of the agenda was the escalation in tensions between Israel and Hamas along the Gaza border, and the continuing encroachment on Palestinian land by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The Cabinet responded by demanding that the UN Security Council intervene. King Salman also relayed to ministers the outcome of his talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which covered many regional issues.

The minister of media, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah, announced that after reviewing proposals from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a decision from the Shoura Council, a memorandum of understanding between the government and the Republic of Korea on granting visit visas had been agreed upon.

The Cabinet approved the amendment of the air agreement on regular air transport between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

The Cabinet, meanwhile, praised the progress of the 2025 Sustainable Agricultural and Rural Development Program, aimed at enhancing farming techniques by promoting sustainable water and renewable energy sources.

They also discussed the framework in Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020 for building a sustainable renewable energy sector, reiterating aims to lead global renewable energy developments over the next decade, and create projects such as the wind-powered plant at Dumat Al-Jandal, as part of the King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative.

In a statement, though, Al-Shabanah said: “The Cabinet discussed the announcement made by the minister of energy, industry and mineral resources about the Kingdom’s oil and gas reserves, which highlighted the importance of Saudi Arabia as a secure source of oil supplies in the long term.”

He added, in closing, the Cabinet’s praise for the efforts of Saudi security forces in the tracking and arrest of seven people in Qatif, which foiled a planned terrorist attack.

