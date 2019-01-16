Houthis target refugee camp in Hodeidah: Yemen minister

You are here

According to the UNHCR, 2 million people in Yemen have been displaced since the start of the conflict three years ago. (File/AFP)
  • The Houthi militia attacked a refugee camp in Hodeidah, injuring five with a grenade
  • The camp is funded by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for Internally Displaced Persons
The Houthi militia attacked a refugee camp in Hodeidah, injuring five with a grenade, a Yemen minister said on Tuesday.

Minister of Local Administration and head of the Higher Relief Committee, Abdul Raqeeb Fattah, condemned the targeting of Beni Jaber Refugee Camp in Al-Khokha district.

The camp is funded by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP).

According to the UNHCR, 2 million people in Yemen have been displaced since the start of the conflict three years ago.

The attack is the second in three months, the Yemeni minister said, calling on the international community to condemn the targeting of civilians.  

The minister called on the UN humanitarian coordinator Lisa Grande to submit a comprehensive report to the United Nations and the Security Council to clarify the crimes committed by the Houthis against civilians and displaced persons in Hodeidah and a number of Yemeni provinces.

BEIRUT: A blast struck near a US-led coalition patrol in Syria’s northern city of Manbij on Wednesday killing 16 people including four Americans.

A U.S. official told Reuters that the number of American casualties had risen.

A Daesh-affiliated website said an attacker with an explosive vest had struck a foreign military patrol in a suicide attack.
The attack come after Donald Trump last month made a surprise announcement that he would withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria after concluding Daesh had been defeated there.

The announcement rattled allies in the region and top US officials, including Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis who quit.
Manbij has been held by US-backed fighters allied to the Kurdish YPG militia since they took it from Daesh in 2016. It is located near areas held by Russian-backed Syrian government forces and by anti-Assad fighters backed by Turkey.
One witness told Reuters there was a “heavy” presence of military aircraft over Manbij following the blast, which took place near a vegetable market.

