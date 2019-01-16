Houthis target refugee camp in Hodeidah: Yemen minister

The Houthi militia attacked a refugee camp in Hodeidah, injuring five with a grenade, a Yemen minister said on Tuesday.

Minister of Local Administration and head of the Higher Relief Committee, Abdul Raqeeb Fattah, condemned the targeting of Beni Jaber Refugee Camp in Al-Khokha district.

The camp is funded by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP).

According to the UNHCR, 2 million people in Yemen have been displaced since the start of the conflict three years ago.

The attack is the second in three months, the Yemeni minister said, calling on the international community to condemn the targeting of civilians.

The minister called on the UN humanitarian coordinator Lisa Grande to submit a comprehensive report to the United Nations and the Security Council to clarify the crimes committed by the Houthis against civilians and displaced persons in Hodeidah and a number of Yemeni provinces.