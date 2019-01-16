Fans flock to meet AC Milan stars at Diesel Jeddah

You are here

Hundreds of fans waited at the store to catch a glimpse of the stars, who signed autographs and took pictures with the public.
Italian denim brand Diesel provided fans in Saudi Arabia an opportunity to meet some of the world’s most iconic football players when AC Milan stars Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Patrick Cutrone, Lucas Paqueta, Fabio Borini and AC Milan legend Daniele Massaro visited the Diesel store on Tahlia Street in Jeddah. Diesel is the official style partner of the Italian football giant.

Hundreds of fans waited at the store to catch a glimpse of the stars, who signed autographs and took pictures with the public.

The event included meeting with various Saudi media publications, autograph signing, meet-and-greet and various opportunities for fans to interact and take photos with the players to mark the team’s first visit to Saudi Arabia to play the Italian Super Cup against Juventus.

“We are very excited to be here in Saudi Arabia and thanks for the overwhelming support we’ve received here in Jeddah by our fans. It’s always an amazing experience to meet fans away from our home country and see such strong support for AC Milan in Saudi Arabia too. Thanks to Diesel and their local partner Beside for giving us the chance to meet local fans and hear their well wishes,” said Massaro.

Beside Group is Diesel’s retail partner in the Middle East.

Speaking after the event, Omar Henaidy, chairman and CEO of Beside Group, said: “Diesel and AC Milan are two iconic Italian powerhouses and we are proud to have been part of this unique event and to bring both brands together in Saudi Arabia. We would like to thank them and the Saudi General Sports Authority for their support in organizing this event.”

Al-Habtoor Group (AHG) has clarified that the group and all its divisions, including Habtoor Hospitality (Habtoor Hotels) have no link or relationship of any kind with Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises (HTE) and its owner Rashid Al-Habtoor.

This is following news released in major Indian and Middle Eastern media about a potential acquisition of the Leela Group of Hotels in India (Hotel Leela venture) by Rashid Al-Habtoor, founder and owner of Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises.

A spokesperson for Al-Habtoor Group said: “We feel obligated to clarify that Al-Habtoor Group in all its divisions and Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises are two separate entities. Habtoor Hospitality, commonly known as Habtoor Hotels, is owned solely by Al-Habtoor Group in the UAE and overseas.”

“... Any actions or business decisions taken by Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises or any of their associates are their sole responsibility, and Al-Habtoor Group is not liable under any circumstance for any damages or liabilities arising directly or indirectly from Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises business ventures.”

