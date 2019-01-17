You are here

The Six: Sharjah Film Platform set to screen boundary-pushing movies

The film festival in Sharjah will screen more than 140 films. (Shutterstock)
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
The Six: Sharjah Film Platform set to screen boundary-pushing movies

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The film festival in Sharjah will screen more than 140 films from over 40 countries between Jan. 18 – 26. Here are a few of the films set to go on show.

‘Laymoon’ (2019)
A housewife is desperately trying to reignite her cranky husband’s interest in their marriage when her best friend to encourages her to try something different.

‘Human’ (2017)
A boy with Down syndrome is bullied on a football field, but something changes when he wakes up after falling asleep on the grass.

‘A Blink of an Eye’ (2018)
The lives of five strangers in Jeddah are united in a single moment in this twisting film.

‘Spaces of Exception’ (2018)
This documentary explores the relationship between land and communities in various Indian American reservations and two Palestinian refugee camps.

‘New Year’s Eve’ (2016)
Two kids try to sell tissues in the busy streets of Cairo on New Year’s Eve to collect enough money to buy new shoes and visit a theme park.

‘Stone on the Road’ (2016)
A manager decides to try a novel method to choose a candidate for a job — he pretends to be a beggar on the company’s doorstep.

 

Topics: film Movies

Lights, camera, action for Saudi festival of film

Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
Lights, camera, action for Saudi festival of film

  • The six-day event, organized in association with the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), is part of an initiative to recognize and nurture talented filmmakers in the country
  • SASCA chairman and general supervisor of the festival, Omar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif, said this year’s gathering would include a number of unique programs to support creative young talent
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Up-and-coming filmmakers are being urged to book their places for a popular festival celebrating Saudi’s silver screen.
The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts (SASCA) in the city of Dammam, has announced the opening of online registration for the fifth Saudi Film Festival to be held in March.
The six-day event, organized in association with the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), is part of an initiative to recognize and nurture talented filmmakers in the country.
SASCA chairman and general supervisor of the festival, Omar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif, said this year’s gathering would include a number of unique programs to support creative young talent while also promoting and developing the Kingdom’s film industry.
Al-Saif told Arab News that one of the main aims of the SASCA was to preserve Saudi culture, and he hoped the event would encourage the exchange of forward-thinking ideas among young movie enthusiasts.
The festival is part of a year-round drive to give filmmakers the opportunity to learn directly from experienced local and international industry experts, while providing them with a stage to showcase their work.
Ithra Director Ali Al-Mutairi said that the festival had a key role to play in developing the Saudi film industry.
Producers and actors will among the delegates at the festival, which will include 10 training workshops and 10 seminars. Omani, Emirati, Kuwaiti and Bahraini movies will be screened during the event and prizes awarded for best narrative, best documentary, best scriptwriting and best student film.

Topics: Saudi Arabia film

