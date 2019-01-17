The Six: Sharjah Film Platform set to screen boundary-pushing movies

DUBAI: The film festival in Sharjah will screen more than 140 films from over 40 countries between Jan. 18 – 26. Here are a few of the films set to go on show.



‘Laymoon’ (2019)

A housewife is desperately trying to reignite her cranky husband’s interest in their marriage when her best friend to encourages her to try something different.

‘Human’ (2017)

A boy with Down syndrome is bullied on a football field, but something changes when he wakes up after falling asleep on the grass.

‘A Blink of an Eye’ (2018)

The lives of five strangers in Jeddah are united in a single moment in this twisting film.

‘Spaces of Exception’ (2018)

This documentary explores the relationship between land and communities in various Indian American reservations and two Palestinian refugee camps.

‘New Year’s Eve’ (2016)

Two kids try to sell tissues in the busy streets of Cairo on New Year’s Eve to collect enough money to buy new shoes and visit a theme park.

‘Stone on the Road’ (2016)

A manager decides to try a novel method to choose a candidate for a job — he pretends to be a beggar on the company’s doorstep.