Former Houthi air force commander killed in Yemen

In this file photo, Houthi militants ride on the back of a truck as they withdraw, part of a UN-sponsored peace agreement signed in Sweden earlier this month, from the Red Sea city of Hodeidah. (Reuters)
LONDON: A former Houthi air force commander has been killed in Sanaa after the Arab coalition launched an intelligence operation, Al Arabiya reported.

Major General Ibrahim Al-Shami, who ranked number 19 on the Arab coalition's most wanted list, was killed in “mysterious circumstances.”

Al-Shami was responsible for ballistic missile and drone attacks during his time as air force commander of the Houthi militia, and was dismissed a few months ago in a decision that was not announced. 

He was placed under house arrest under the direct orders of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, and was ranked 19 out of 40 on an Arab coalition list of wanted terrorists. 

Al-Shami was also targeted by other Houthi leaders, Al Arabiya reported. 

Hamas unveils Iran-funded homes for former Israel prisoners

Updated 7 min 4 sec ago
AFP
0

Hamas unveils Iran-funded homes for former Israel prisoners

  • Hamas officials say the program is a first of its kind to be funded by Iran
  • The prisoners ministry says the project will give away 26 apartments in a new building to 125 former prisoners
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago
AFP
0

GAZA CITY: Hamas said Thursday it had allocated new homes funded by Iran in Gaza to former Palestinian prisoners who had been held in Israeli jails.
The prisoners ministry said 26 apartments in a new building in southern Gaza had been given out in a lottery between 125 former Palestinian prisoners.
Officials from Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules the Gaza Strip, said the program was the first of its kind funded by Iran.
A second building will be constructed in northern Gaza, the ministry said, adding the project aimed to “reduce the suffering of our freed prisoners.”
Iran has long been a strong backer of Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad, providing them with funds, weapons and training.
Hamas has fought three wars with Israel since 2008.
Israel regards Iran as its main enemy, accusing of seeking the destruction of the Jewish state though its support for militant groups such as Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

