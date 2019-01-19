You are here

Greek musician Yanni dedicates song to Saudi Arabia ahead of Winter at Tantora performance

Greek musician Yanni (Yiannis Chryssomallis) performs at a concert in the King Abdullah Economic City, 100 kilometres north of the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah on November 30, 2017. (File/AFP)
Renowned Greek composer and musician Yanni dedicated a piece of music to Saudi Arabia ahead of his performance at the Winter at Tantora Festival.

The music festival will be held at the archaeological site Al-Ula, the capital of the ancient Arabian kingdom of Lihyan.

Describing the location as “absolutely stunning,” Yanni said that he was “very honored” to be performing at the site.

“I have prepared a piece of music that I would like to dedicate to them, to all the Saudis, my friends,” he said in a video message that he posted on his Twitter page.

“I want to remind them of their vision 2030. It’s their dream, it’s what they hope their country would become, what they want to see their country become,” he said.

The piece which he says has never performed live called “When Dream Come True,” was composed in 60 different cities.  

“I think it is very appropriate to play it at Al-Ula and remind and encourage and inspire the Saudis to go after their 2030 vision, to go after their dream,” Yanni said.

Yanni will wrap up the concert series dubbed “Stars Under Starts” on Feb. 8.

Topics: Winter at Tantora 2019 Yanni Stars Under Starts

Book Review: Standing tall, the rise of the mighty minaret

BEIRUT: “The Minaret,” Jonathan Bloom’s superb study of the lofty tower that epitomizes Islamic architecture, was republished in 2018, confirming the book’s importance almost three decades after its original release.

Tracing the origin and development of the minaret, which first appeared toward the end of the 8th century, Bloom reveals that the original structures had little to do with the call to prayer but were designed to be what they are today — a symbol of Islam.

This beautifully illustrated book not only explains when and why Muslims decided to attach towers to mosques but also looks at the evolution of the minaret from Turkey, Egypt, and India to West and East Africa, Yemen, Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

The 2018 edition has been revised and expanded, providing a sweeping tour of the tower’s prominent position in Islamic architecture.

Despite claims that Islamic architecture has stagnated, Bloom uses this book to outline his belief that it is alive and well, telling readers that in the past few decades “Muslims in Islamic countries have built ever taller and more monumental minarets … while Muslims in the West have sought to build mosques and Islamic centers using such traditional architectural forms as domes and minarets.”

The author brings the architectural form to life by detailing the types of minarets found around the world. A number of contemporary minarets are still built in the Ottoman or Mamluk style, but there are notable exceptions such as the futuristic mosque designed by Japanese architect Kenzo Tange for the King Faisal Foundation in Riyadh.

Bloom also explores the political dimensions of the Islamic symbol. He describes growing opposition to new mosques in Europe, particularly in Switzerland, where a 2009 poster circulated by the far-right Swiss People’s Party showed Ottoman-style minarets piercing the Swiss flag like missiles. This book sheds light on the campaign, and others like it, which have used the symbol of a minaret to oppose immigration.

From the aesthetic charm of the minaret, to its sociopolitical implications, this book is a must-read for those seeking to understand the powerful impact that bricks and mortar can have on society.

Topics: Book Review Islam minaret moque architecture

