Makkah governor launches raft of pilgrimage initiatives

Saudi Arabia aims to make it easier for pilgrims to perform Hajj and Umrah. (Supplied)
Updated 37 sec ago
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI
JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, opened the Makkah Cultural Forum on Sunday, where he addressed growing demands to improve pilgrimage experiences for Muslims visiting holy sites and cities in Saudi Arabia.
Called “How to Develop Cities to Serve the Hajj and Umrah,” the forum was the first of its kind for over 12 years. In that time, the prince said, the Kingdom has made great strides forward in developing innovative, creative ways of improving pilgrimages, and now welcomed people from across the Islamic world “with a smile,” but now needed to do more, and not rest on its laurels.
Prince Khaled, who chaired the forum, announced the launch of four new initiatives as part of a drive to modernize Hajj and Umrah. He also signed off on a number of smaller agreements between the city of Makkah, several Saudi universities, and the ministries of Islamic Affairs and Hajj and Umrah, to improve organization of the pilgrimages and the provision of services to participants.
The four initiatives, drawn up with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah included establishing a training center, and ratifying a code of ethics and conduct, for government employees working on pilgrimages, refining and improving the Yusr app for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and supporting the Sadiq Al-Moatamir (Friend of the Pilgrim) initiative, which has so far trained over 1 million Hajj volunteers.
Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah, stressed that serving pilgrims was a top priority for the Kingdom.
“Since its inception, Saudi Arabia has served pilgrims; it is one of our most important founding principles. We aim to motivate Muslims and make it easier for them to perform the Hajj and Umrah rituals, and encourage investors to help serve pilgrims,” he said, adding that in all the initiatives, sustainability in supporting businesses, citizens and pilgrims on Hajj and Umrah was essential.
To ensure this, he said, the forum would need to “think outside the box,” and adopt measures to oversee and “incubate” all of the agreed initiatives, providing assistance and consultations.
The ceremony concluded with the additional signing of nine agreements between government agencies and private organizations, including a memorandum of strategic cooperation between ministries as part of the Hajj training center initiative.
There were also agreements to finance shaded parking spaces, smart guide boards and air-conditioned lounges to accommodate pilgrims, and a number of other developments related to improving infrastructure in Makkah, Jeddah and elsewhere, between, among others, the cities’ authorities, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and the Saudi Electricity Co.

King Abdullah University for Science and Technology launches winter program to ‘broaden students’ horizons’

Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: The tenth edition of the Winter Enrichment Program (WEP) at King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) was launched this week by the university’s president, Dr. Tony Chan.

Chan stated that the WEP would provide “a platform for us to reach out to the wider region, as well as the rest of the Kingdom, so all can benefit from what we’re doing at KAUST.”
“We reach out to many different places and sectors. We sponsor some of our best students, almost 500 per year, to go overseas and study. Our goal is to broaden our students’ horizons, and our measure of success is long term,” he added.
The two-week program, this year focusing on the theme of “Time,” will include lectures by keynote speakers, as well as special courses, seminars and field trips, in an effort to inspire current KAUST students and members of the public.

Encouragement
KAUST hopes that, by encouraging Saudi students to study abroad, the WEP will provide a boost to the Kingdom’s economy through forging international connections and businesses.
Prof. Valerio Orlando, chairman of the WEP, said: “When I was asked by the university to lead the program, I immediately came up with the theme of ‘Time.’”
“Time is the most universal and unifying theme that one can think of. Time is the dimension that everybody can understand and experience.”

Sharing experience
The WEP will also see successful former students and program participants, many working at multinationals like Saudi Aramco, return to talk to current students about their own experiences. Almost 200 graduates currently work for Saudi Aramco, including several people previously on the program.
But, Chan and Orlando said, the WEP wasn’t just about identifying and nurturing future employees for international corporations.
“This university is open to everyone who has talent. As long as they have talent, they will be supported and educated,” stated Orlando.
“We don’t just want to be associated with big companies, but also to encourage students to start their own companies,” Chan added.

