Davos: IMF raises Saudi economic growth forecast for 2020

Christine Lagarde said the IMF is making “a further downward revision” in its global economic forecasts. (WEF)
Gita Gopinath, IMF chief economist, said an escalation in trade tensions and a possible worsening of financial conditions were two key sources of risk. (WEF)
Policemen keep watch from a rooftop ahead of inauguration of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Reuters
Frank Kane
DAVOS: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its growth forecast for Saudi Arabia in 2020 — although said the Kingdom’s economy will expand slower than expected this year.

In its World Economic Outlook update for January, the IMF on Monday raised its growth forecast for the Kingdom to 2.1 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from a previous projection. 

However, the IMF lowered its forecast for this year to just 1.8 percent, down from the 2.4 percent it predicted in October, and is pessimistic about oil prices over the next two years.

The forecasts were part of a gloomy worldwide economic outlook unveiled amid the snowy slopes of Davos, Switzerland, ahead of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, which starts on Tuesday.

The IMF report, which warned of risk factors ranging from the US-China trade war to Brexit, was shared by Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, and Gita Gopinath, economic counsellor and director of research at the fund.

The fund revised its global growth forecast for 2019 to 3.5 percent, 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous estimate. Growth for 2020 is forecast at 3.6 percent, 0.1 percentage point lower than previously forecast. 

It blamed continuing trade tensions between the US and China, falling international trade and investment, and weakening business confidence for the outlook. The IMF noted that US growth was decelerating, while Chinese growth was at the lowest since 1990.

In Europe, the IMF highlighted the risks from a disorderly Brexit, as well as economic weakness in Germany and Italy.

“While this does not mean we are staring at a major downturn, it is important to take stock of the many rising risks,” said Gopinath.

Growth in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan region is expected to remain subdued at 2.4 percent in 2019 before recovering to about 3 percent in 2020, the report said. 

Multiple factors weigh on the region’s outlook, including weak oil output growth — which offsets an expected pickup in non-oil activity — as well as tightening financial conditions in Pakistan, US sanctions against Iran, and geopolitical tensions in several countries.

The World Economic Outlook numbers are based on forecasts that oil will not rise above $60 on average over the next two years, significantly more pessimistic than the assessments of many experts and of policymakers in Saudi Arabia.

Gopinath explained that the lower 2019 forecast for Saudi Arabia reflected the decision to reduce oil output at last month’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. She said that while Saudi fiscal policy is more expansionary in 2019, leading to a pick-up in the non-oil sector, overall the OPEC cuts had a downward impact on the Kingdom’s economy.

The IMF’s Lagarde likened the global economy to a cross-country ski event, in which visibility, stability and cooperation between skiers had been reduced. She added that while there was not currently a risk of a recession, that policymakers had to address the potential vulnerabilities in the global economy and “be ready if a serious slowdown does materialize.”

The IMF said that its outlook “reflects a persistent decline in the growth rate of advanced economies from above-trend levels — occurring more rapidly than previously anticipated — together with a temporary decline in the growth rate for emerging market and developing economies in 2019, reflecting contractions in Argentina and Turkey, as well as the impact of trade actions on China and other Asian economies.”

Gopinath also said that there could be further risk to financial markets. “While financial markets in advanced economies appeared to be decoupled from trade tensions for much of 2018, the two have become intertwined more recently, tightening financial conditions and escalating the risks to global growth,” she wrote in a blog post. 

Davos Diary: From chalets to snow boots, how to master the WEF logistics

Frank Kane
DAVOS: Davos is the ultimate networking event, but also in many ways the ultimate logistics challenge. To get to the top of the Magic Mountain along with the 3,000 “masters of the universe” of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, and stay there productively for the week-long jamboree, requires careful planning.

If you don’t make the right choice in some crucial decisions, you could miss out on the best moments. Here is some advice in four key areas to ensure you maximize the “Davos experience” in 2019.

1. Davos or Klosters as base camp? The two towns are only 20 km apart, but very different. Davos is bigger and more ostentatious; Klosters has the feel of “old money,” and its hotels are mostly all traditional Swiss Alpine style, compared to the modern apartments of Davos. If you stay in Davos, you will be right in the middle of things, with the Congress Center and other power hubs in walking distance. In Klosters you face a 20-minute shuttle ride each day to and from Davos; on the other hand, you are likely to have much more agreeable downtime, and have the opportunity to meet some interesting people, in the shuttle taxis and Klosters hotels.

2. Hotel or chalet? No contest — hotel every time. You will pay through the nose for the top ones, and even the more modest establishments are expensive, even by Dubai standards. But Swiss hotels are good, with restaurants and facilities that you would really miss in a chalet. The other advantage of a hotel is the fact that it is open 24 hours, and if you by chance lose your key, you are not locked out. This happened to me once in Davos, and I can assure you it is no fun to wander the snowy streets in minus-5-degree temperatures begging for a place in which to lie up until the chalet owner can come with a spare key. The hotel will cost you, but it is worth it.

3. Congress or Belvedere? The Congress Center in Davos is where all the big set pieces of the annual meeting take place — the big plenary sessions, the interesting Chatham House-style briefings, and some WEF social events all take place here. You have to be registered with WEF to gain access. But the Belvedere, a Steigenberger hotel, is where many of the most interesting people stay. It is always sold out during WEF, and only those with real pulling power, and plenty of money, can get to stay there. It is the hangout for many of the bankers and financiers who come to Davos to clinch lucrative deals. Best advice: Be registered with WEF for Congress access, but spend your evenings hanging around the Belvedere.

4. Boots or spikes? This is the last item on my “Davos essentials list,” but perhaps the most important. Some attendees wear ordinary day shoes, or even night-time loafers, but this is a fatal error. You can easily spot them, because they are mostly lying on their backs on a treacherous patch of ice, flailing around trying to get up. You will not get to shake too many important hands if you are laid up in hospital with a broken hip. The WEF hands out detachable ice-spikes for the elite who insist on hand-made brogues, but, while these might keep you upright some of the time, detaching and re-attaching is a convoluted process. Best to do away with the shoes/spikes mix altogether, and go for proper, industrial-quality snow boots. It’s amazing how quickly you get used to wearing them, especially when everybody else is. And, after a while, they look quite good even with a business suit.

  • Frank Kane is an award-winning business journalist based in Dubai. Twitter: @frankkanedubai
