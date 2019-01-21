You are here

Hajj ministry holds preparatory meeting with UAE officials

  • The relevant Saudi agencies were working to establish an integrated system that offered the best possible services, says deputy minister
JEDDAH: Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, received the chairman of the Emirati office for pilgrims’ affairs and director-general of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Mohammed Saeed Al-Neyadi.

During the meeting, Al-Neyadi and his delegation discussed with Mashat the preparations being made for pilgrims from the UAE attending this year’s Hajj.

Mashat said that the relevant Saudi agencies were working to establish an integrated system that offered the best possible services and facilities to pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque in line with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to allow them to perform their Hajj with ease and comfort. 

Al-Neyadi praised the Saudi government and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for their efforts and for developing technology to serve the needs of pilgrims. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj ministry

Saudi crown prince discusses bilateral ties with Singapore's deputy PM

Saudi crown prince discusses bilateral ties with Singapore's deputy PM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratunam on Monday in Riyadh to review bilateral relations between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
The crown prince also discussed with Shanmugaratunam opportunities for developing cooperation between the two sides in various fields, especially the economic aspect, and the desire of the Singaporean government to contribute to programs and projects to achieve the Kingdom's Vision 2030 program. 
Shanmugaratunam is also Singapore's minister for economic policy.
Among those who attended the meeting meeting were Majid Al-Qasabi, Saudi trade and investment manager; Khaled Al-Falih, Minister of energy, industry and mineral resources; Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh; Saudi Ambassador to Singapore Saad Al-Saleh. Osman;  Lawrence Anderson, the Singaporean ambassador to the Kingdom; and a number of officials.

 

Topics: Crow Prince Mohammed Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratunam Vision 2030

